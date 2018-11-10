Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Julia Curley

Tens of thousands of people have been forced to evacuate their California homes this week as fast-moving infernos — the Camp Fire raging north of Sacramento, and the Hill and Woolsey fires blazing in the Los Angeles area — continue to threaten communities.

The fires around L.A. have left numerous celebrities fleeing the flames for safer ground. Several stars, including members of the Kardashian family, Lady Gaga, Orlando Bloom and Alyssa Milano, have taken to social media to share frightening images and words of hope for fellow victims.

Khloe Kardashian left her Calabasas home Friday with baby daughter True, just as Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West evacuated their family from their Hidden Hills home. Both sisters tweeted emotional thoughts and prayers.

Later the same day, Kim posted an Instagram photo snuggling with Khloe’s daughter, trying to find comfort on a devastating day. Despite the uncertain state of her home, Kim wrote in a caption, “We are all safe and that’s all that matters.”

Lady Gaga left her Malibu residence Friday and shared her grief on Twitter. “I am thinking so deeply for everyone who is suffering today from these abominable fires & grieving the loss of their homes or loved ones,” the pop singer wrote. “I’m sitting here with many of you wondering if my home will burst into flames. All we can do is pray together & for each other. God Bless You."

Gaga also added a heartfelt "thank you" to the firefighters and first responders working tirelessly to protect neighborhoods.

Orlando Bloom, another Malibu resident, posted an eyewitness snapshot of the impossibly dense flames threatening his own home.

“This is my street as of two hours ago,” Bloom wrote in his Instagram caption. “Praying for the safety of all my malibu fam, grateful to our brave firefighters please stay safe.”

Partners April Love Geary and Robin Thicke posted nearly identical photos of the startling smoke cloud above their Malibu property.

“Our house is somewhere in there,” Geary captioned a photo of billowing smoke. “I’m so sad but so thankful that we all made it out safe. Praying for everyone in Malibu, our city is up in flames.”

Actress Denise Richards captured similarly devastating shots of Malibu along her own hours-long evacuation route. Richards wrote that she left home with her husband, Aaron Phypers, and her “furry children."

“Be safe everyone,” Richards wrote. “So emotional seeing the devastating loss of homes, families & animals.”

Alyssa Milano tweeted her heartbreak throughout the day Friday and into the morning on Saturday. The actress struggled to get her five horses to safety, even pleading to the Twitter community for help. She later issued an update to followers, writing: “Horses are finally safe. My children are safe. My home is in jeopardy but... everything with a heartbeat is safe."

“I’m waiting to hear the fate of my home,” Milano wrote again early Saturday. “There are no words for this kind of devastation. I’m so sorry and my heart is with each of those who are impacted by this awful disaster.”