Lady Gaga has an Olympian doppelgänger

Lady Gaga fans are used to the Grammy and Oscar winner being able to do just about anything.

But they weren't expecting to see her as an Olympic athlete!

All right, the truth is that Gaga is not competing at the Tokyo Olympics. But many of her fans looked at one particular athlete, Jordanian taekwondo competitor Julyana Al-Sadeq, and decided there was something very familiar in that (poker) face!

What do you think ... do they look alike? Getty Images

On Monday, the fan account Gaga Daily wondered, "Why is Lady Gaga at the Olympics," while another account decided, "Lady Gaga is truly the queen of versatility as she recently joined the tokyo olympics 2021." And another person noted Gaga's latest album title, writing, "Lady Gaga representing Chromatica in the Olympics of Tokyo 2020! 'Battle for the medal, babylon!'"

Gaga herself has not yet tweeted about the similarities, but there does seem to be a connection.

This is Julyana Al-Sadeq, not Lady Gaga, competing at the Olympics. Maja Hitij / Getty Images

Or maybe not, if you look at Al-Sadeq's official Olympics page. There, the 26-year-old's image doesn't seem to have a lot of doppelgänger qualities with the woman who won an Academy Award in 2019 for her song "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born."

Alas, the fun that fans are having with the coincidence seems unlikely to continue: Al-Sadeq was eliminated in the women's round of 16 by Brazilian Milena Titoneli.

Still, it's a fun moment to have, imagining these two talented women might, perhaps, share some kind of genetic ancestor. Then we could say they were born that way!

