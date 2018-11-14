Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Lady Gaga may have had to abandon her Malibu home amid the California Woolsey Fire, but she has definitely not left the Los Angeles-area community behind. Instead, she's been devoting her time to helping her fellow evacuees.

In honor of World Kindness Day Tuesday, the "A Star Is Born" actress brought a stack of pizza, fresh coffee and gift cards to one of the many evacuation centers around Los Angeles, posting an image of herself in a "Malibu" baseball cap on her way in.

Lady Gaga and her donated pizzas. ladygaga/Instagram

As she noted in a Twitter video, "Today is my favorite day of the year — it's World Kindness Day. I encourage you all to do one act of kindness, even if it's for yourself."

Earlier, she stopped by a Red Cross shelter at Pacific Palisades High school to offer food, words of encouragement and a photo or two:

The star encourages people affected by the fires to seek emotional and mental health support.

"I am thinking so deeply for everyone who is suffering today from these abominable fires & grieving the loss of their homes or loved ones," she wrote in a tweet on Friday.

The wildfires in the state, including the Camp Fire and Woolsey Fire, have killed at least 48 people and destroyed some 7,600 single-family homes, according to the latest data.

Gaga isn't the only celebrity marshaling efforts to help those suffering from the fires; Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, who lost their home, have made a $500,000 donation to The Malibu Foundation, which focuses on youth homelessness, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Lady Gaga at the premiere for "A Star Is Born" in Los Angeles in September. Reuters

Comedian Whitney Cummings personally checked in on wild animals at a park that had been abandoned by their owners; Ellen DeGeneres has donated $100,000 to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation; Sandra Bullock has donated $100,000 to the Humane Society of Ventura County to help care for animals evacuated from the fire.

And that's just to name a few. Clearly, when disaster strikes, a good number of celebrities are ready to step in to help wherever they can.