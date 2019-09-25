Business executive Devin Sloane became the second parent sentenced for his role in the widespread college admissions scandal when a judge gave him four months in prison on Tuesday for paying a $250,000 bribe to get his son into the University of Southern California.

The Los Angeles executive pleaded guilty in May to fraud and conspiracy in a plea deal with prosecutors after authorities said he faked documents and even staged photos in the family's swimming pool to make his son look like a water polo star, even though he never played the sport.

Sloane's sentencing comes after actress Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison for paying $15,000 to have a fixer cheat on daughter Sophia Grace Macy's SAT in 2017.

The judge said Huffman's lenient sentence came because she paid the smallest bribe out of the parents charged, quickly admitted guilt, and didn't involve her daughter in the scheme.

Sloane also received 500 hours of community service and a fine of $95,000.

The longer sentence for Sloane does not bode well for actress Lori Loughlin, a former federal prosecutor told Miguel Almaguer on TODAY Wednesday.

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have been charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud after allegedly paying $500,000 to get their two daughters admitted to USC.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges in April. Legal experts say both could face years of prison time if convicted.

"If Felicity Huffman did not get probation, none of them will,'' former federal prosecutor Francey Hakes said on TODAY. "Each sentence I think will get longer."