Kristen Welker named new co-anchor of Weekend TODAY

Weekend TODAY crew is welcoming its newest member!

NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker is joining the team as co-anchor of Weekend TODAY. The news comes on the heels of co-anchor Sheinelle Jones' announcement that she will be stepping away from the show to spend more time with her family. Sheinelle co-anchored Weekend TODAY for five years and will remain as a co-host on the 3rd hour of TODAY.

Kristen is an experienced journalist who was one of the four female journalists to moderate the fifth Democratic presidential primary debate in Georgia this past November. She also covered the 2016 campaign trail and previously worked as an NBC News correspondent in Burbank, California.

Kristen has been an occasional fill-in anchor on Weekend TODAY in the past and is excited to jump into the hot seat full-time alongside fellow NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander.

The Harvard graduate is a native of Philadelphia and a member of the National Association of Black Journalists.

In addition to her work at NBC, Kristen was also as a reporter and weekend anchor at WLNE-TV in Providence, Rhode Island, and as an anchor and reporter at KRCR-TV in Redding, California.

