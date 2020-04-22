Kristen Welker dodged falling equipment during report like it was no big deal

Put her in, coach! Kristen Welker didn't miss a beat when reporting live from Washington, D.C., Wednesday afternoon despite the windy weather.

The NBC News White House correspondent and co-anchor of Weekend TODAY was live with Andrea Mitchell on MSNBC when, due to gusty winds, her lighting equipment crashed down in front of her.

The intrepid @kwelkernbc doesn’t miss a beat despite gusts of wind and falling light stands. But boy did it scare all of us. Thanks always to my friend, Kristen, for carrying on. pic.twitter.com/9lwa5EqyZp — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) April 22, 2020

"It's a little windy out here, Andrea," she said after the lights came down.

Mitchell was more concerned than Welker, who continued reporting despite the scary circumstances. "We're OK," she assured her colleague. "They fell in front of me. It's OK."

Mitchell later tweeted her support for her friend, writing, "The intrepid @kwelkernbc doesn’t miss a beat despite gusts of wind and falling light stands. But boy did it scare all of us. Thanks always to my friend, Kristen, for carrying on."

The Twitter account for ProFootballTalk shared the moment as well, saying, "First-round pocket presence."

She responded, "Put me in, coach," before tagging the Philadelphia Eagles, a nod to her hometown team.

And the team's Twitter responded! "Scouting report: Prospect clearly has superior knowledge of the game and raw talent to complement her speed. Elite ability to avoid contact in small spaces," they wrote.

Scouting report: Prospect clearly has superior knowledge of the game and raw talent to complement her speed. Elite ability to avoid contact in small spaces. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 22, 2020

Welker became the co-anchor of Weekend TODAY in January of this year. Becoming a co-anchor was a full-circle moment for the experienced journalist. She was an intern for TODAY in 1997 and a researcher on Weekend TODAY, and is a former weekend anchor at WCAU, NBC's local Philadelphia affiliate.

But with so much viral attention focused on her at the moment, who knows? Her next stop just may be training camp!