Vanessa Bryant shares touching video of Kobe and Gianna 2 months after crash

The bond between Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, came into sharp focus after a helicopter crash claimed both of their lives earlier this year. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s widow and Gianna’s mother, remembered her loved ones two months after the tragedy in a moving Instagram video Thursday.

In the clip, the former Los Angeles Laker talks about what it’s like coaching Gianna in the sport that made him one of the world's most well-known athletes.

The 37-year-old didn’t caption the video with any text, choosing instead to include only a pair of broken heart emoji. The video features the five-time NBA champion sitting on a bench with Gianna as well as clips of the budding star playing basketball.

“Started out playing soccer, which is one of my favorite sports as well, but then when she asked about learning the game of basketball, I started teaching her piece by piece," Bryant says in the clip.

The basketball great said Gianna was captivated by the game that made him a star, and he felt a sense of gratification seeing her develop as a player.

"She started enjoying it and loving it, and now she plays every day," he continues. "So it’s been a joy to watch her grow and to be there every day for that process.”

Bryant, who has since been honored after his death by having the NBA All-Star Game MVP Award named after him, said the passionate Gianna represented a combination of both of her parents.

“Her temperament’s a lot like mine. She’s extremely competitive, very fiery and backs down from no challenge,” he said. “She has a mixture. She’s a good mix of me and a good mix of her mama. So that makes her even more competitive than I am.”