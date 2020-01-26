Kobe Bryant mourned by shocked fans, friends: 'This is not real'

Basketball star Kobe Bryant, 41, was killed in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles on Sunday morning, NBC News has confirmed.
According to NBC News, a call for a downed helicopter went out at 10:01 a.m. local time. Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also on board. The pair were traveling to a basketball game for the Los Angeles Lady Mambas, a team that Gianna played on and Bryant coached. Also on board were a teammate and another parent, along with the pilot.
Reports that Bryant, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers, was on board the helicopter were first shared by TMZ before being confirmed by NBC News. Fans and celebrities immediately took to social media to mourn Bryant's passing.
Former Miami Heat player and 13-time NBA All-Star Dwayne Wade was quick to react, sharing a heartbreaking message of disbelief.
Shaqueille O'Neal, who played alongside Bryant on the Lakers, shared a sweet post on Instagram, along with several photos of himself and Bryant.
"There are no words to express the pain I'm going through now with this tragic and sad moment," he wrote.
Kevin Love, a five-time NBA All-Star and player for the Cleveland Cavaliers, shared a sad message.
Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist Scottie Pippen said "words can't even come close to describing" the tragedy.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, a former Lakers player and the NBA's leading all-time scorer, shared an emotional video on Twitter where he said he would "always remember (Bryant) as a man who was much more than an athlete."
Magic Johnson, another former Lakers star, also shared his grief, saying "I’m in disbelief and have been crying all morning over this devastating news."
Atlanta Hawks player Trae Young honored the athlete in a short tribute, thanking him for "All the lessons" and "All the advice."
Former NBA player and ESPN analyst Paul Pierce called the news unreal.
Former Detroit Pistons player Isiah Thomas called the news "unbelievably sad."
The tributes weren't limited to personalities in the NBA.
Olympic medalist Simone Biles shared a sweet photo of herself and other gymnasts with Bryant, along with a sweet message.
Katie Couric shared a video of Bryant and his daughter, saying that the news "breaks her heart."
Jimmy Fallon wrote how Bryant will never be forgotten for both his athletic prowess and parenting.
Ellen DeGeneres said she was "stunned and saddened" by the news, and that her "heart is broken" for Bryant's family.
United States Women's National Soccer Team player Megan Rapinoe said that her heart was going out to his family.
Singer-songwriter Phillip Phillips said that he was "so so sad" about the news.
First Lady Melania Trump shared her thoughts and prayers for all affected.
Former president Barack Obama called Bryant "legend on the court" and said that he and wife Michelle are sending "love and prayers" to the Bryant family.
Fans also took to social media to remember the basketball legend, sharing memories of watching him play.
Outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where the Lakers played and where the Grammy Awards will be hosted on Sunday evening, fans and celebrities alike mourned the loss of Bryant and Gianna.