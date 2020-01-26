Kobe Bryant mourned by shocked fans, friends: 'This is not real'

Basketball star Kobe Bryant, 41, was killed in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles on Sunday morning, NBC News has confirmed.

According to NBC News, a call for a downed helicopter went out at 10:01 a.m. local time. Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also on board. The pair were traveling to a basketball game for the Los Angeles Lady Mambas, a team that Gianna played on and Bryant coached. Also on board were a teammate and another parent, along with the pilot.

Reports that Bryant, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers, was on board the helicopter were first shared by TMZ before being confirmed by NBC News. Fans and celebrities immediately took to social media to mourn Bryant's passing.

Former Miami Heat player and 13-time NBA All-Star Dwayne Wade was quick to react, sharing a heartbreaking message of disbelief.

Nooooooooooo God please No! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020

Shaqueille O'Neal, who played alongside Bryant on the Lakers, shared a sweet post on Instagram, along with several photos of himself and Bryant.

"There are no words to express the pain I'm going through now with this tragic and sad moment," he wrote.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Kevin Love, a five-time NBA All-Star and player for the Cleveland Cavaliers, shared a sad message.

Please no. Please god no. It can’t be true. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 26, 2020

Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist Scottie Pippen said "words can't even come close to describing" the tragedy.

I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day. — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, a former Lakers player and the NBA's leading all-time scorer, shared an emotional video on Twitter where he said he would "always remember (Bryant) as a man who was much more than an athlete."

Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020

Magic Johnson, another former Lakers star, also shared his grief, saying "I’m in disbelief and have been crying all morning over this devastating news."

As I try to write this post, my mind is racing. I’m in disbelief and have been crying all morning over this devastating news that Kobe and his young daughter, Gigi have passed away in a helicopter crash. Cookie and I are heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/X2vF0M0a1u — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

Atlanta Hawks player Trae Young honored the athlete in a short tribute, thanking him for "All the lessons" and "All the advice."

All the Lessons

All the Advice

Every word you ever told me...

Will stick with me forever



Thank You Kobe🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/WPCdHg3iyt — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 26, 2020

Former NBA player and ESPN analyst Paul Pierce called the news unreal.

This is not real right now — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 26, 2020

Former Detroit Pistons player Isiah Thomas called the news "unbelievably sad."

Kobe Bryant Rest In Peace. Unbelievable, unbelievably sad... — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) January 26, 2020

The tributes weren't limited to personalities in the NBA.

Olympic medalist Simone Biles shared a sweet photo of herself and other gymnasts with Bryant, along with a sweet message.

rest in peace Kobe 🕊 pic.twitter.com/YtlMAVJHIJ — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) January 26, 2020

Katie Couric shared a video of Bryant and his daughter, saying that the news "breaks her heart."

This breaks my heart. Thinking about Kobe’s wife and children. Including his new baby. https://t.co/4U9nGoIalM — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) January 26, 2020

Jimmy Fallon wrote how Bryant will never be forgotten for both his athletic prowess and parenting.

He was great,charismatic & among the hardest-working athletes ever,but what impressed me most was how deeply-involved Kobe was with his 4 daughters. Pray for them, Vanessa, his parents & his fellow passengers' families on this sad and shocking day. We will never forget you Kobe — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 26, 2020

Ellen DeGeneres said she was "stunned and saddened" by the news, and that her "heart is broken" for Bryant's family.

Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 26, 2020

United States Women's National Soccer Team player Megan Rapinoe said that her heart was going out to his family.

Heart going out to the Bryant family right now. ❤️. RIP @kobebryant — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) January 26, 2020

Singer-songwriter Phillip Phillips said that he was "so so sad" about the news.

So so sad about Kobe Bryant. — Phillip Phillips (@Phillips) January 26, 2020

First Lady Melania Trump shared her thoughts and prayers for all affected.

Thoughts and prayers to the family of #Kobe Bryant and those who lost loved ones in today’s tragic crash. Rest In Peace. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 26, 2020

Former president Barack Obama called Bryant "legend on the court" and said that he and wife Michelle are sending "love and prayers" to the Bryant family.

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

Fans also took to social media to remember the basketball legend, sharing memories of watching him play.

I’ll never forget when I watched Kobe drop 60 points in his last game. That was my favorite sports moment I’ve ever witnessed. — Matthew (@3UGLYGOD3) January 26, 2020

It didn’t matter what team you cheered for, everyone loved Kobe. Everyone respected Kobe. Everyone feared Kobe. Everyone wanted to be Kobe. He was our younger guys MJ. He was the 🐐.



There truly aren’t words to describe it. RIP to the legend, Black Mamba.#RIPKobe pic.twitter.com/1A2vbm0YBV — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) January 26, 2020

I’d never describe myself as an avid basketball fan. 90% of the people I’ve seen tweeting about Kobe in the last few minutes are probably the same. One of those names that transcended his own sport and sport in general. Life is so fragile. So sad. RIP Kobe, rest easy king. 🙏🏽 — Mehdi 👨🏼‍💻 (@MehdiCooper) January 26, 2020

rip kobe bryant. a legend who helped shape the sport and changed the game. sending my deepest condolences to his family and everyone who loved him. — cat⁷ | black swan (@lejinsonly) January 26, 2020

Outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where the Lakers played and where the Grammy Awards will be hosted on Sunday evening, fans and celebrities alike mourned the loss of Bryant and Gianna.

A makeshift memorial has been set up outside the Staples Center for #Kobe pic.twitter.com/bFEGYefjLU — Tyler Kingkade (@tylerkingkade) January 26, 2020

The scene outside Staples is surreal. People in Kobe jersey mixed with people in sequined ballgowns for the Grammys. Amid the tears, the crowd breaks into somber applause when this comes on the screen pic.twitter.com/CUMwFmYVF5 — Kavitha A. Davidson (@kavithadavidson) January 26, 2020