Knott’s Berry Farm theme park forced to close early after ‘multiple’ fights break out

A theme park in California closed their doors early after several fights broke out on Saturday, July 16.

While Knott’s Berry Farm normally closes at 11 p.m., they announced on social media that they closed three hours early due to a series of altercations at the park.

On Twitter, the theme park, which is located in Buena Park, California, shared a statement about their decision to close early.

“The safety of Knott’s Berry Farm’s guests and associates is always our top priority,” a statement from the theme park said. “On Saturday evening, the decision was made to close the park 3 hours early due to unruly behavior and altercations involving a number of teenagers. This behavior did not align with our park’s values, and was not the experience we want any guest to have while visiting Knott’s Berry Farm."'

At the end of the statement, the theme park announced that they would resume normal operations the next day

According to NBC Los Angeles, fights at the theme park were reported at 7:30 p.m. Police also said that they received calls around that time about shots being fired in the park.

Authorities outside Knott's Berry Farm. KNBC

Ultimately, there were no significant injuries to any guests. Police also found that no gunshots were fired.

The Buena Park Police Department put out a public advisory notice on Facebook Saturday evening, writing in part, “We’re currently working an incident at Knotts Berry Farm involving multiple fights in the park.”

"A report of shots fired was reported with numerous 911 callers,” the post continued. “Officers were on scene during the calls and determined there was no shooting. Knotts Berry Farm has closed for the night and we ask you avoid the area until further notice.”

