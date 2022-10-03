King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, and the Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, were all smiles in a new photograph released by Buckingham Palace over the weekend.

The four senior members of the royal family posed for this official photo in Buckingham Palace on Sept. 18, 2022. Chris Jackson / AFP - Getty Images

The picture, shared by the royal family on Instagram, was taken on Sept. 18 before a reception for heads of state and overseas guests at the palace.

All four senior members of the royal family dressed in black for the picture, most likely in honor of the official mourning period for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The United Kingdom observed 10 days of national mourning following the monarch’s death on Sept. 8, and members of the royal family observed an additional seven days of mourning following her funeral on Sept. 19.

Last week, the royal family announced on Instagram that the period of royal mourning had ended.

“The Royal Family account will continue to reflect the work of The King, The Queen Consort and other members of The Royal Family, as well as remembering the life and work of Queen Elizabeth,” the palace captioned a photo of a young Queen Elizabeth.

With the official mourning period at an end, senior members of the royal family have resumed their official duties.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Swansea, Wales, last week. Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein/WireImage

Last Tuesday, William and the former Kate Middleton made their first official visit to Wales since receiving their new titles, visiting a lifeboat station and meeting with volunteers at a church and community hub.

New coins featuring King Charles III's likeness were recently unveiled. Tom Harrison / Royal Mint via AFP - Getty Images

In another signal that a new royal era has begun, Britain’s Royal Mint recently released images of the first coins featuring the face of King Charles III.

Fifty-pence coins will enter into circulation in the United Kingdom from around December, while coins with the late queen’s face will remain in circulation.

King Charles III's royal cipher. Buckingham Palace / PA

The palace also recently unveiled King Charles’ royal cipher, a monogram that includes his first initial, an ‘R’ that stands for ‘rex,’ or ‘king’ in Latin, and the image of a crown.