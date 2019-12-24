Score free shipping on 31 great last-minute gifts for the holidays!

Kidnapped Texas newborn to be reunited with family after mother's death

Heidi Broussard's body was found in a car trunk at a Houston-area home, where the infant was discovered safe.

/ Source: NBC News
By Tim Stelloh

The Texas newborn whose mother was found strangled to death in a car trunk last week is being reunited with her family.

The infant, Margot Carey, was set to be returned to her father, Shane Carey, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said Monday evening.

The state is no longer seeking custody, said agency spokeswoman Tiffani Butler.

Margot and her mother, Heidi Broussard, 33, vanished December 12 after Broussard dropped off her 6-year-old son at a school in Austin.

Broussard’s body was discovered last week in the trunk of a car at a home in the Houston area. Margot was safe in the house.

The girl, who is younger than 1 month, was healthy and had been taken into custody by child protective services, according to Brad Herries, a detective with the Austin Police Department.

Broussard’s body and Margot were found at a home linked to a longtime friend of Broussard’s, Magen Fieramusca, 33.

Fieramusca has been charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a corpse.

A lawyer for Fieramusca couldn't immediately be reached.

Tim Stelloh