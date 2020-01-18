Kidnapped girl, 14, rescued after friends use Snapchat to find her

A 14-year-old girl who was kidnapped and sexually assaulted was able to alert her friends using Snapchat, which also allowed them to pinpoint her location, San Jose police said.

The teen's friends then called 911 and officers attended a motel in San Jose on Tuesday morning, San Jose police said in a news release.

They found Albert Thomas Vasquez, 55, of San Jose, as he was leaving a second-floor room. The girl was inside the room, the release said.

Vasquez was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Jail Wednesday on felony charges of kidnapping to commit rape, digital penetration of a child under 14 years with force, false imprisonment, lewd act with a child 14 or 15 years with force and rape by intoxication or controlled substance. He is being held without bail at the Main Jail in San Jose, according to online jail records.

Vasquez allegedly met the girl in Capitola earlier Tuesday and gave her drugs, police said.

He then called suspects Antonio Quirino Salvador, 34, and Hediberto Gonzalez Avarenga, 31, both of Fremont, for assistance, their statement added.

The three suspects placed the girl in their vehicle against her will where Vasquez sexually assaulted her before they drove to the motel in San Jose, police said. The suspects carried the girl into the second-floor motel room where Vasquez sexually assaulted her again, the statement added.

Salvador and Avarenga were arrested Wednesday and booked into Santa Clara County Jail on felony charges of kidnapping and conspiracy.

Salvador is being held at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas on $150,000 bail, according to online jail records. It is unclear where Avarenga is being held.