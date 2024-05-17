What happened with Kevin Spacey? A timeline of controversies and assault allegations

This story mentions sexual violence. If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

The release of the documentary “Spacey Unmasked” is bringing fresh attention to the sexual assault allegations against Kevin Spacey.

The two-part documentary, which aired in the U.K. earlier this month and premiered in the U.S. on Investigation Discovery and Max on May 13, features interviews with 10 men who claim they experienced “unwanted sexual behavior” from Spacey.

Their claims span decades, with the men describing alleged incidents between 1976 and 2013, according to Channel 4, the U.K. network that originally aired the documentary.

Spacey, 64, has spoken out against the project and says he was not given enough time to respond to the documentary’s accusations. He has previously denied all allegations of sexual assault.

A spokesperson for Channel 4 said in a statement that Spacey had been asked to respond to the allegations in the documentary, but that “the deadline for that reply has passed and no formal on-the-record statement has been provided,” Deadline reported.

Sexual assault allegations against Spacey first made headlines in late 2017, when actor Anthony Rapp alleged in an interview with BuzzFeed News that Spacey had made as sexual advance against him in the ‘80s, when Spacey was 26 and Rapp was 14.

In the wake of Rapp’s accusations, several other men came out with their own stories of alleged assault by Spacey.

The scandal led to a swift career downfall for the two-time Oscar winner. Soon after Rapp’s allegations broke, he was fired from Netflix’s “House of Cards” and removed from the Ridley Scott film project "All the Money in the World." His agent and publicist dropped him as a client.

Spacey has since been involved in legal proceedings in the U.S. and the U.K. related to multiple allegations, which he denied.

Read on to learn more about the sexual assault claims and lawsuits brought against Spacey over the years, and what the actor’s response has been.

Oct. 29, 2017: Actor Anthony Rapp alleges Spacey made a ‘sexual advance’ toward him when he was 14

The first major public allegation against Spacey came in a BuzzFeed News interview on Oct. 29, 2017, in which actor Anthony Rapp, 52, accused Spacey of making a sexual advance toward him at a party.

In the interview, Rapp alleged that Spacey attempted to “seduce” him at a party in 1986, when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26.

Rapp alleged in his BuzzFeed News interview that he and Spacey were the last two people left at the party, which had taken place in Spacey’s New York apartment.

“My memory was that I thought, ‘Oh, everybody’s gone. Well, yeah, I should probably go home,’” Rapp said.

He also recalled having the impression that Spacey was drunk.

“He picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold,” Rapp said. “But I don’t, like, squirm away initially, because I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then he lays down on top of me.”

“He was trying to seduce me,” Rapp added. “I don’t know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.”

Rapp said he was ultimately able to push Spacey off him.

“He followed me to the front door of the apartment, and as I opened the door to leave, he was leaning on the front door(frame),” Rapp told Buzzfeed News. “And he was like, ‘Are you sure you wanna go?’ I said, ‘Yes, good night,’ and then I did leave.”

Oct. 30, 2017: Spacey responds to Rapp’s allegations and comes out as gay

Spacey responded to Rapp’s allegations the day after they were published. In a statement posted on X, the “House of Cards” actor said he had a “lot of respect and admiration” for Rapp as an actor, and said he was “beyond horrified to hear his story.”

“I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago,” Spacey wrote in his statement. “But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

In the second part of his statement, Spacey shared new information about his sexual orientation.

“This story has encouraged me to address other things about my life. I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy,” he wrote.

“As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man,” he continued. “I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior.”

Spacey’s statement was met with widespread backlash, including from Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, the LGBTQ advocacy group formerly known as the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation.

“Coming out stories should not be used to deflect from allegations of sexual assault,” Ellis began a series of X posts on Oct. 30.

“This isn’t a coming out story about Spacey, but a story of survivorship by Anthony Rapp & those who speak out about unwanted sexual advances,” her thread continued. “The media and public should not gloss over that.”

Nov. 1, 2017: Spacey's rep said in a statement that he was seeking ‘evaluation and treatment’

Spacey’s representative issued a brief statement on behalf of the actor on Nov. 1 in the wake of Rapp’s allegations.

“Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment,” Spacey’s publicist at the time, Staci Wolfe, said in a statement to Deadline. “No other information is available at this time.”

The following day on Nov. 2, Deadline reported that Wolfe had cut ties with Spacey and was no longer representing him. Deadline also reported that Spacey had been dropped by his talent agency, Creative Artists Agency.

Nov. 3, 2017: Netflix fires Spacey from ‘House of Cards’

Netflix said it was cutting ties with Spacey in a statement on Nov. 3, 2017.

“Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey,” a Netflix spokesperson said in an emailed statement to NBC News at the time.

His character, Frank Underwood, was killed off of “House of Cards.” When Season Six opens, he is already dead.

The Netflix spokesperson also said the company would not be moving forward with the production of “Gore”, a film starring and produced by Spacey.

Spacey was also removed from Ridley Scott's crime thriller, "All the Money in the World", in the wake of the sexual assault allegations. This decision came after Spacey's performance had already been filmed, and had even featured in a trailer for the movie.

Spacey, who had been set to play J. Paul Getty in the film, was replaced at the last minute by Christopher Plummer.

The late Plummer reflected on the "sad" situation during a visit to Megyn Kelly TODAY in November 2017.

“As far as Kevin is concerned, I’m so sorry because it is sad,” Plummer said. “It really is, because he’s such a gifted, terrific talent.”

“They’re going to re-shoot that whole section of it,” Plummer also said. “We’ve got Michelle Williams and ... Mark Wahlberg. We’re going to redo the whole thing. Those poor guys have to do it all over again.”

Nov. 8, 2017: Several more allegations surface against Spacey

Following Rapp’s allegations in late 2017, several people came forward with their own allegations against Spacey, former Boston WCVB-TV news anchor Heather Unruh.

On Nov. 8, 2017, Unruh alleged in a press conference that Spacey sexually assaulted her son in July 2016. At the time, her son was working as a busboy in a Nantucket club.

“The victim, my son, was a starstruck, straight 18-year-old young man who had no idea that the famous actor was an alleged sexual predator, or that he was about to become his next victim,” she said.

Heather Unruh, seen here with her attorney, Mitchell Garabedian. AFP-Getty Images

Nov. 16, 2017: The Old Vic theater said there had been 20 instances of 'alleged inappropriate behavior carried out by Kevin Spacey'

After Rapp’s allegations surfaced, London’s Old Vic theater conducted an investigation of claims made against Kevin Spacey, who served as the theater’s artistic director between 2004 and 2015.

On Nov. 16, 2017, the theater shared the results of its investigation in a press release, claiming the investigation had “resulted in 20 personal testimonies shared of alleged inappropriate behavior carried out by Kevin Spacey during his time as Artistic Director.”

The report also stated that Spacey “operated without sufficient accountability” and noted that the actor’s “stardom and status at The Old Vic may have prevented people, and in particular junior staff or young actors, from feeling that they could speak up or raise a hand for help.”

Dec. 24, 2018: Spacey faces felony charge over alleged sexual assault, appears to address allegations in Christmas video

Spacey was charged with indecent assault and battery for his alleged assault of TV anchor Heather Unruh’s son in Nantucket, Massachusetts, NBC News reported at the time.

The same day the charge was announced, the actor released a video that appeared to hint at the allegations.

In the three-minute video called “Let Me Be Frank,” Spacey wore a Santa Claus apron and appeared to address the camera as Frank Underwood, his character from “House of Cards.”

“I know what you want. Oh sure, they may have tried to separate us, but what we have is too strong, and too powerful,” he said.

“Of course, some believed everything and have just been waiting with bated breath to hear me confess it all,” he said later in the video. “They’re just dying to have me declare that everything said is true and that I got what I deserve. Wouldn’t that be easy, if it was all so simple?”

“Despite all the poppycock, the animosity, the headlines, the impeachment without a trial. Despite everything, despite even my own death, I feel surprisingly good," he also said, "and my confidence grows each day that soon enough you will know the full truth.”

The actor did not directly address the new charges against him, but given the timing and content of the video, many interpreted the video as a veiled message about the allegations.

On Jan. 7, 2019, Spacey pleaded not guilty to the charge of indecent assault and battery.

July 17, 2019: Prosecutors drop charges against Spacey in Massachusetts sexual assault case

The Unruh family dropped its civil case against Spacey on July 5, 2019, just over a week after it was filed. But he still faced criminal charges related to the case, for which he had pleaded not guilty.

On July 17, Judge Thomas Barnett in the Nantucket District Court threw out the charges after a request from the prosecution, NBC News reported at the time.

The dismissal came after Spacey’s lawyers asked to examine Unruh’s son’s cellphone. Unruh and the accuser’s father, Nick Little, said in court they did not know where the phone was.

Spacey’s lawyer, Alan Jackson, reminded the accuser it was a felony to alter evidence. The accuser told the judge, through his public defender, he invoked his Fifth Amendment right to avoid self-incrimination.

“The complaining witness was informed that if he chose to continue to invoke his Fifth Amendment right, the case would not be able to go forward,” according to a statement issued by the prosecutors.

September 2019: Sexual assault accuser dies, ending possibility of a trial

Spacey was set to face a sexual assault trial in June 2020, but the accuser, a massage therapist, died in September 2019, per NBC News.

Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office announced, in October 2019, it was rejecting the case since the allegations could not be proven without the accuser’s participation.

Spacey’s attorneys previously denied wrongdoing.

Dec. 24, 2019: Spacey releases another Christmas video in character as Frank Underwood

Spacey released another video in the style of his “House of Cards” character, Frank Underwood, on Dec. 24, 2019.

As in his previous Christmas video, Spacey did not mention any of the sexual assault claims made against him, but some viewers interpreted his message as an indirect response to his public fall from grace.

“As we walk into 2020, I want to cast my vote for more good in this world,” he said in the video. “Ah yes, I know what you’re thinking. Can he be serious? I’m dead serious. And it’s not that hard, trust me.

"The next time someone does something you don’t like, you can go on the attack," he continued. "But you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected. You can kill them with kindness.”

The video finished with a burst of ominous music.

Sept. 9, 2020: Anthony Rapp files lawsuit against Spacey

Anthony Rapp and another accuser, known only by the initials C.D., filed a lawsuit against Spacey in September 2020.

The lawsuit accused Spacey of assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The assault claim was dismissed by the judge before the trial started, and the emotional distress claim was also thrown out by the judge during the trial, with the judge saying the claim “repeats and re-alleges” the battery claim, according to NBC News.

May 26, 2022: Spacey charged with multiple counts of sexual assault in the U.K.

In May 2022, Spacey was charged with four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent in the U.K., according to Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

These five counts related to the alleged assault of three complainants. The charges followed a review of evidence by the Metropolitan Police, authorities said.

Spacey pleaded not guilty to all counts.

October 20, 2022: Spacey found not liable for battery against Anthony Rapp

Nearly five years after Rapp made his initial claims, Spacey was found not liable for battery against Rapp in a Manhattan courtroom.

“I’m very grateful to the jury for seeing through these false allegations,” Spacey’s attorney said after the verdict was announced, according to NBC News.

Rapp posted a statement to X following the verdict.

“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have my case heard before a jury, and I thank the members of the jury for their service,” he wrote. “Bringing this lawsuit was always about shining a light, as part of the larger movement to stand up against all forms of sexual violence.”

“I pledge to keep on advocating for efforts to ensure that we can live and work in a world that is free from sexual violence of any kind,” Rapp's statement continued. “I sincerely hope that survivors continue to tell their stories and fight for accountability.”

Nov. 16, 2022: Seven additional charges brought against Spacey in the U.K.

Spacey was charged with seven counts of sexual assault in November 2022. These were in addition to the charges brought in May 2022, bringing the total number of charges against Spacey in the U.K. to 12.

The seven charges, which involved sexual assault and indecent assault, were all in relation to one complainant, an adult male, and involved incidents that allegedly took place between 2001 and 2004, CPS said in a news release.

Spacey pleaded not guilty to all counts.

​July 26, 2023: Spacey cleared of all sexual assault charges in U.K. trial

In July 2023, a U.K. jury found Spacey not guilty on all charges related to the sexual assault of four men.

During the trial, a prosecutor described Spacey as a “sexual bully” who “delights in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable,” according to NBC News.

Spacey spoke to the press after being cleared of all sexual assault charges at Southwark Crown Court on July 26, 2023 in London. Chris J Ratcliffe / Getty Images

When he took the stand at London’s Southwark Crown Court, Spacey called one of his accuser’s claims “madness” and said that in another case, he had made a “clumsy pass.”

Spacey also said an encounter with another plaintiff had been consensual and that it “did not happen in a violent, aggressive, painful way.”

In 2022, one of the four U.K. complainants in the above case brought a separate civil suit against Spacey. That civil litigation was paused until the criminal trial was completed but will now be going forward, with a trial date expected to be set for summer 2025, according to The Telegraph.

March 2024: Spacey returns to acting

Spacey tweeted, in March, that he had "a new picture coming out," his first project since 2017. In "Peter Five Eight," currently streaming, he plays an assassin.

With the release of the documentary in the U.K. and U.S., some actors called for Spacey's return to Hollywood.

Sharon Stone told The Telegraph, “I can’t wait to see Kevin back at work. He is a genius. He is so elegant and fun, generous to a fault, and knows more about our craft than most of us ever will.”

Liam Neeson told The Telegraph, “I was deeply saddened to learn of these accusations against him. Kevin is a good man and a man of character. He’s sensitive, articulate and non-judgmental, with a terrific sense of humour. He is also one of our finest artists in the theatre and on camera. Personally speaking, our industry needs him and misses him greatly.”

May 2024: Spacey speaks out against ‘Spacey Unmasked’ documentary

In May, Spacey spoke out multiple times against “Spacey Unmasked,” a two-part documentary that examines the allegations against Spacey and features interviews with several of his accusers.

The documentary aired on the U.K.’s Channel 4 on May 6 and 7, and premiered in the U.S. on Investigation Discovery and Max on May 13.

In a statement on X on May 2, Spacey said he had been given seven days to respond to the documentary’s claims, which he said was not enough time.

“Over the last week, I have repeatedly requested that @Channel4 afford me more than 7 days to respond to allegations made against me dating back 48 years and provide me with sufficient details to investigate these matters,” he wrote.

“Channel 4 has refused on the basis that they feel that asking for a response in 7 days to new, anonymized and non-specific allegations is a 'fair opportunity' for me to refute any allegations made against me,” he added.

His statement continued, “I will not sit back and be attacked by a dying network’s one-sided 'documentary' about me in their desperate attempt for ratings. There’s a proper channel to handle allegations against me and it’s not Channel 4.

“Each time I have been given the time and a proper forum to defend myself, the allegations have failed under scrutiny and I have been exonerated,” he added.

Spacey also spoke out against the documentary in a lengthy online interview with journalist Dan Wootton on May 3.

“I take full responsibility for my past behavior and my actions, but I cannot and will not take responsibility or apologize to anyone who’s made up stuff about me or exaggerated stories about me,” the actor said.

Spacey also said he had never asked anyone to trade sexual favors for career advancement.

“I’ve clearly hooked up with some men, who thought they might get ahead in their careers by having a relationship with me,” he said. “But there was no conversation with me, it was all part of their plan, a plan that was always destined to fail, because I wasn’t in on the deal.”