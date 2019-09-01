Kevin Hart and two others were involved in a single-vehicle car crash early Sunday morning in Calabasas, California. The driver of the car, Jared Black, and Hart were both transported to nearby hospitals.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the comedian and the driver both sustained major back injuries as a result of the collision.

Kevin Hart visits "Sway In the Morning" on "Shade 45" with host Sway Calloway at SiriusXM Studios on May 22, 2019 in New York City. Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Black was driving the 1970 Plymouth Barracuda in Calabasas and lost control of the vehicle while turning onto Mulholland Highway from Cold Canyon Road.

The vehicle rolled down the northern embankment, trapping two of the occupants inside of the vehicle.

Hart left the scene of the crash to receive immediate medical attention at his nearby home while the driver was still trapped in the driver's seat. The third occupant, Rebecca Broxterman, did not suffer any substantial injuries, only the complaint of pain.

Hart was eventually transported and treated at Northridge Hospital and Medical Center and Black to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

The driver was not determined to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

A spokesman for Hart did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TODAY.