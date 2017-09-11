Kerry Sanders helps rescue two dolphins stranded on Florida beach

share tweet pin email

Disaster reporting can lead to unexpected assignments. For NBC’s Kerry Sanders, combing Florida's Gulf Coast beaches the morning after they were hit by Hurricane Irma, it meant a chance to save a pair of dolphins.

Sanders first came across a baby dolphin that had washed ashore Monday on the beach of hard-hit Marco Island.

Hurricane Irma brought storm surges of four feet and taller, which fell short of meteorologist predictions but were still strong enough to wash wildlife onto the sandy shores.

Sanders and another good Samaritan held the dolphin for about 15 minutes to give the disoriented and exhausted animal a chance to rest.

They then made several attempts to guide it back into the water, fighting rolling waves that kept pushing the dolphin back toward shore. Finally, the animal found its way.

Sanders said he had reached out to the wildlife officials to get advice on helping the stranded animal.

Less than an hour later, Sanders found another dolphin, this time an adult that was panting and showing signs of confusion.

Thankfully, he had more help this time. The veteran correspondent, who is based in Florida, and about a half dozen volunteers successfully carried the larger, much heavier mammal back into the water.

“It’s an emotional experience,” commented one person who participated in the rescue.

“Surreal, unbelievable,” another said.

“Once that dolphin started to show a little bit of life, that was pretty inspiring,” added a third.