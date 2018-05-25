Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

The former Meghan Markle — now known as Her Royal Highness Meghan, Duchess of Sussex — not only has a new title since marrying Prince Harry, she has a coat of arms, too.

Kensington Palace revealed it to the public on Friday, but the design came as no surprise to Meghan herself.

After all, she had hand in creating it.

According to the official website for the British royal family, Duchess Meghan "worked closely" with the College of Arms — the official authority for all things heraldry — to create an image that is "both personal and representative."

And if you're wondering how the colorful assortment of elements represents her, we've got all the details.