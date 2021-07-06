Kennedy family gets together in massive gathering for July 4th

A Kennedy family party for the Fourth of July is no small get-together.

The historic family shared their annual Independence Day photo on Monday from the family's compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, featuring an overhead shot of dozens of family members celebrating the holiday.

Kerry Kennedy, the daughter of late former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, shared the photo on Instagram.

"Happy Fourth of July from our family ( and friends) to yours!" she wrote.

The large family gathering went on hiatus last summer due to the pandemic, but it's become an annual rite of summer. Kerry Kennedy also shared photos of their Fourth of July shindig in 2018 and 2019.

It's hard to tell if this year's shot includes two of the more well-known members of the family, Katherine Schwarzenegger and famous in-law Chris Pratt, who married into the family in 2019.

Schwarzenegger is the daughter of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and NBC special anchor Maria Shriver, who is a niece of RFK and former president John F. Kennedy. Pratt and Schwarzenegger made an appearance in the back of the 2019 family photo on the Fourth of July.

This year's photo includes Conor Kennedy, 26, a grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, who made an appearance with his model girlfriend, Ava Dash, the daughter of music executive Damon Dash.

