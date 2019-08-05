The Kennedy family came together over the weekend to share remembrances of their cousin, Saoirse Kennedy Hill, ahead of her funeral on Monday.

The 22-year-old Boston College student and granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy was found dead at the family's compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts on Aug. 1, with authorities yet to release an official cause of death.

An autopsy found no signs of trauma, and officials are now awaiting the toxicology report.

Her uncle, Robert Kennedy Jr., posted a photo on Instagram Sunday of her cousins gathered around a fire pit and sharing stories about her. He also added some recent shots of Hill and some of her as a young girl.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Kennedy wrote about the family's heartbreak over her loss, calling her "fierce" in her love for her family.

"The gaping hole that she leaves in our family is a wound too large to ever heal,'' he wrote.

Maria Shriver, Hill's cousin once removed, remembered her in an Instagram post as "a brave young woman" whose loss "left a gaping hole in the lives of all those who loved her dearly."

Hill, who was the only child of Courtney Kennedy and Paul Hill, revealed she struggled with depression and had once attempted suicide in a 2016 article for her high school newspaper at Deerfield Academy in Massachusetts.

"Saoirse was a real hero in our family for having spoken about these challenges she faced and also inviting her peers to speak out,'' her cousin, former congressman Patrick Kennedy, said about Hill.

Hill was an activist for women's rights and mental health as a college student, where she also served as the vice president of the College Democrats of Boston College.

"She was radiant,'' the club said in a statement. "She brought joy to everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her. CDBC will remember how she filled our lives with her warmth, kindness and strength."

Her family shared the same sentiments about another member of the Kennedy family gone too soon.

"She was full of love, and her memory is gonna be that of a very bright-eyed, sparkling, loving spirit that really exuded her every interaction,'' Patrick Kennedy said.

Hill's funeral will be held on Monday at Our Lady of Victory church where the family has gathered in the past in times of joy and sorrow. The burial will be private.