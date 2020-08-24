Kellyanne Conway and husband to step aside from political duties to focus on family

After their daughter took to social media saying she was trying to emancipate herself from her parents, Kellyanne Conway and her husband, George Conway, announced that they will be taking a step back from their political duties to focus on family.

"The past four years have allowed me blessings beyond compare as a part of history on Election Night 2016 and as Senior Counselor to the President," Kellyanne Conway wrote on Sunday night. "It’s been heady. It’s been humbling."

I'm Leaving the White House. Gratefully & Humbly.



Here is my statement:https://t.co/MpYxVfrY2N



God Bless You All. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) August 24, 2020

"I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month," she explained in her statement. "George is also making changes. We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids 'doing school from home' requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times.

"This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama."

Kellyanne Conway on June 13, 2019. Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images

George Conway also took to Twitter to announce his departure from politics, saying in short, "So I’m withdrawing from @ProjectLincoln to devote more time to family matters. And I’ll be taking a Twitter hiatus.

"Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately."

Founded in late 2019, the Lincoln Project is a political action committee formed by several current and former Republicans. The goal of the committee is to prevent the re-election of Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

The news comes after Claudia Conway, the couple's 15-year-old daughter, said on social media over the weekend: "I’m (devastated) that my mother is actually speaking at the RNC. like DEVASTATED beyond compare."

In a follow-up post, she wrote: "i’m officially pushing for emancipation. buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. welcome to my life."

NBC News reports that her mother is still expected to speak at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday as was previously scheduled.