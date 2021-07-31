Katie Ledecky squashes retirement rumors after winning her last Tokyo event

Katie Ledecky may have swam her last race Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics but was it her last swim at an Olympic Games? Don't count on it.

After winning another gold medal in the 800-meter freestyle (an event she's won in the last three Olympic Games) with a time of 8:12:57, she vowed to be back in the pool at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

"That was not my last swim," the 24-year-old said in an interview after the race. "I'm at least going to '24, at least to '28, we'll see."

She's heading back to the United States with four medals to add to her collection She won gold in the 800-meter freestyle and 1500-meter freestyle, and silver in the 400-meter freestyle event and the freestyle relay. Ledecky, who is considered the greatest female swimmer of all time, has a total of 15 world titles and 10 Olympic medals from London, Rio and Tokyo.

"You never take anything for grated," she said after her final event in Tokyo. "So just try to soak it all in."