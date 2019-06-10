Katie Couric has posted a touching remembrance of her late husband on what would've been their 30th anniversary.

The former TODAY anchor posted several sweet photos on Instagram Monday from her wedding to Jay Monahan, who died at 42 of colon cancer in 1998, leaving behind Couric and their two daughters, Carrie and Ellie.

"Dear Jay...It’s June 10th 2019 and today would have been our 30th anniversary,'' she wrote. "I hope you would be proud of the way I’ve lived my life and know you’d be proud of your girls who have grown into incredible young women.

"I think you would like @johnmolner who honors your memory and knows there is room in my heart for you both. With love, me. PS I’m glad they didn’t let you escape in that last photo! And sorry for the pouffy hat I was trying to look 'jaunty.' #thenavychapel #icarryyouinmyheart."

Couric has continued to be an advocate for colon cancer awareness following her husband's death.

She even underwent a colonoscopy on air in 2000 as part of her mission to raise detection and awareness of the disease.

Katie Couric has worked to raise awareness of colon cancer after losing husband Jay Monahan to the disease. The LIFE Images Collection/Getty

Couric remarried after Monahan's death, tying the knot with financier John Molner in 2014, but has kept the memory of Monahan close to her heart.

Last year she paid tribute to him on the 20th anniversary of his death, writing "we miss you" on an Instagram post with Monahan's name and the years he lived.