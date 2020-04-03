Kathleen Kennedy Townsend's daughter and grandson missing in canoeing accident

Sign up for our newsletter

The grandson and adult daughter of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend went missing after the pair's canoe apparently capsized in the Chesapeake Bay, authorities said Friday.

The potential tragedy unfolded late Thursday afternoon in the waters off Shady Side, Maryland, about 25 miles south of Annapolis, officials said.

"I have some other sad news to share," Gov. Larry Hogan told reporters. "Former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend's daughter, Maeve, and her 8-year-old grandson Gideon went missing after canoeing yesterday afternoon on the south river here in Anne Arundel. An intensive search has been underway since late yesterday."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Hogan added: "I reached out to and spoke with Lt. Gov. Townsend this morning and on behalf of the people of Maryland I expressed our most heartfelt sympathies and prayers to her and to her entire family during this difficult time."

The missing woman, 40, and boy are Washington, D.C., residents, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

David McKean, Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and family attend the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Hosts 2019 Ripple Of Hope Gala & Auction In NYC on Dec. 12, 2019, in New York City. Mike Pont/Getty Images

A Maryland Department of Natural Resources statement said a preliminary investigation "revealed that the pair may have been paddling the canoe from a residence in Shady Side, MD out into the bay to retrieve a ball and were unable to paddle back to shore."

An overturned canoe, approximately matching the description the pair were in, was later found, the department said.

Rescuers from the Natural Resources Police, Maryland State Police, U.S. Coast Guard and local police and fire departments continued their search on Friday, officials said.

Kennedy Townsend comes from one of the most famous political clans in U.S. history. She’s the oldest daughter of Robert F. Kennedy and niece of former President John F. Kennedy and Edward M. Kennedy.

She served two terms of lieutenant governor of Maryland.