WNBC New York reporter dies unexpectedly at 47

Katherine Creag, a reporter with NBC’s New York affiliate, WNBC, unexpectedly died Wednesday night, according to the station.

Creag, 47, was a reporter on WNBC’s “Today in New York” morning show. She had been with the station since 2011 and had worked as recently as Wednesday morning.

"For ten years Kat was one of our cornerstones, always willing to help in any situation, whether it was a colleague in need or a shift that needed to be covered," WNBC's vice president of news, Amy Morris, said in an email to staff.

Katherine Creag, seen here in 2010, had been a fixture on WNBC in the mornings. Patrick McMullan / Getty Images

"She was thoughtful, funny and relentless. And even on the toughest days she was a bright light, quick with a kind word and a smile."

Creag had also posted on Twitter Wednesday morning, linking to a video on her Instagram account.

Creag, who had also worked in Dallas, Charlotte and Syracuse, New York, leaves behind her husband of 14 years, as well as a son and two daughters.

Her death was mourned on Twitter by several of her colleagues in the news industry.

"This is awful. I would watch her virtually every morning I was in NY. Condolences to her family," NBC News' Gabe Gutierrez wrote.

"Kat was the most genteel person I’ve ever met in this industry," her fellow WNBC reporter Myles Miller wrote. "Her smile, her laughter, and her tenacity made her truly one of a kind. Every text I sent to her began with 'Tita,' which is Tagalog for 'aunt' because in my heart she was family."

Heartbreaking. Soul crushing. She was an amazing woman, an amazing mom, and held such a bright bright presence.



"Heartbreaking. Soul crushing. She was an amazing woman, an amazing mom, and held such a bright bright presence," WNBC co-worker Ken Buffa commented. "My heart goes out to everyone. If you knew her you’d know this weighs heavy."

Thinking of her lovely family and my former colleagues this morning. She was the most cheery and just happy person.



"Thinking of her lovely family and my former colleagues this morning. She was the most cheery and just happy person," CNN's Shimon Prokupecz wrote.

"Kat we love you and cannot believe you’ve left us," wrote WPIX reporter Kirstin Cole. "The morning news teams in NYC are a close bunch of middle-of-the-night risers. You are the kindest and most loving mother and human. I will hold your smile in my heart always."