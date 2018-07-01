"There was no indication and no warning that she would do this,'' he said. "It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn't her. There were personal demons she was battling.

"She was actively seeking help for depression and anxiety of the last five years, seeing a doctor on a regular basis and taking medication for both depression and anxiety. There was no substance or alcohol abuse. There were no business problems."

Spade also confirmed that he had been living separately from his wife, whom he married in 1994, for the past 10 months.

"We were not legally separated, and never even discussed divorce," Spade said. "We were best friends trying to work through our problems in the best way we knew how. We were together for 35 years. We loved each other very much and simply needed a break."