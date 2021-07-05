Kate Middleton is self-isolating after Covid-19 contact

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, had plans to join her husband, Prince William, at St. Paul’s Cathedral Monday in celebration of the 73rd anniversary of Britain’s National Health Service (NHS). But now those plans have changed.

A statement from Kensington Palace reveals that the former Kate Middleton will now stay home and self-isolate after being exposed to someone with Covid-19.

"Last week The Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19,” the message read. “Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home."

Depending on when her self-isolation began, she could be in isolation for up to nine more days.

Though there’s no word as to whether the duchess has been tested for Covid-19 since her exposure to the individual, she has been vaccinated against the virus — a fact she shared with royal watchers in the spring.

Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London’s Science Museum. I’m hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout - thank you for everything you are doing. pic.twitter.com/h427iT0n4x — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 29, 2021

Prior to Monday’s announcement, the duchess’ last public outing was a visit to Wimbledon Friday, where the 39-year-old serves as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, a role she took over from Queen Elizabeth II in 2016.

Inside the #Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Museum, opened by The Duke of Kent in 1977 pic.twitter.com/g2leYdqqiL — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 2, 2021

As for the event in honor of the NHS, Prince William arrived to St. Paul’s Cathedral solo shortly after the Monday’s announcement.