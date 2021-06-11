Kate Middleton says she 'can't wait to meet' niece Lilibet

Aunt Kate is eager to meet her new niece.

The Duchess of Cambridge was asked on Friday about Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, the newborn daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, by NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell.

"I wish her all the very best," the former Kate Middleton said. "I can’t wait to meet her. We haven’t met her yet. I hope that will be soon."

Kate added that she has not seen her baby niece on FaceTime yet, either. Lili was born on June 4 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California, joining older brother Archie, 2, to make it a family of four.

The duchess and her husband, Prince William, also sent their well wishes to Harry and Meghan after the announcement of Lili's birth.

“We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili,” they wrote on their official Instagram account. “Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie.”

The duchess also met with first lady Jill Biden for the first time during a trip to a local school in England on Friday. The first lady and President Joe Biden are in Britain this weekend for the G-7 summit of world leaders as part of Biden's first foreign trip since becoming president.

William, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and Queen Elizabeth II will also join Kate in welcoming G-7 summit attendees at a reception at the Eden Project in Cornwall, England, on Friday night.

The Bidens also will meet with the queen at a royal reception at Windsor Castle on Sunday.