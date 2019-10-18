The Duchess of Cambridge is grateful for the Royal Air Force pilot who returned her and Prince William safely to the ground on Thursday night after a lightning storm in Pakistan turned out to be "quite an adventure."

The former Kate Middleton opened up on Friday about the ordeal after the RAF pilot had to abort landing twice in Islamabad on Thursday and fly back to Lahore, where the trip originated, due to dangerous weather.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was all smiles in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Friday thanks to a Royal Air Force pilot who got the royal couple safely back on the ground Thursday night during a dangerous lightning storm. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

"I think it was quite an adventure really, it was pretty bumpy up there," she told a group of reporters. "We were looked after so wonderfully by the RAF who did a great job liaising with everyone and got us home safely."

What is normally a 25-minute flight from Lahore to the Pakistani capital of Islamabad turned into a two-hour trip when it became too dangerous for their RAF Voyager to land at a pair of Islamabad airports.

Those big flashes are the RAF Voyager, carrying William, Kate and travelling media, going through lighting - two aborted landings at Islamabad due to the storm and we’re back in Lahore @PA pic.twitter.com/6q45Em3E53 — Emma Louise Bowden (@emmabowds) October 17, 2019

The royal couple eventually reached Islamabad on Friday, 18 hours after they were initially scheduled to make it there.

Any frayed nerves they might have had were soothed by a sweet meeting with a group of special dogs at the Army Canine Centre in Islamabad. The dogs are trained there to identify explosive devices.

The former Kate Middleton petted golden Labrador puppies Salto and Sky during a visit to an Army Canine Centre with Prince William in Islamabad. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Dressed in a black-and-white tunic with white pants, Catherine petted a pair of golden Labrador puppies named Salto and Sky during the visit.

The royal couple visited a canine program supported by the United Kingdom that trains dogs to sniff out explosive devices. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The trip to Islamabad came a day after the royal couple had some fun playing cricket with a group of children in Lahore on the penultimate day of their five-day tour of Pakistan.