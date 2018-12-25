Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Merry Christmas from the royal family, who gave fans a special Christmas gift Tuesday: the chance to watch them head to Christmas Day church services!

Prince Charles, Prince William, Duchess Catherine, Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry headed to services together. Stephen Pond / Getty Images

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge; Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales arrived for morning services at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate in King's Lynn, England, as is traditional for the royals.

Queen Elizabeth II arrived separately, with a smile on her face and a light gray jacket and feathered hat with bright pink edging and ribbon.

Queen Elizabeth II heads into the traditional Christmas Day services. PAUL ELLIS / AFP - Getty Images

She also offered up a traditional holiday message in her annual broadcast recorded in Buckingham Palace’s white drawing room:

Noted the 92-year-old monarch, "I believe (Jesus's) message of peace on Earth and goodwill to all is never out of date. It can be heeded by everyone.... Even with the most deeply held differences, treating the other person with respect and as a fellow human being is always a good first step towards greater understanding."

Meanwhile, on the walk to church the former Kate Middleton looked as Christmassy as she could in a fitted crimson coat with velvet collar and matching beret, set off with a gold pin shaped like a leafy branch. For the Duchess of Sussex's first Christmas as a married royal, she kept things somber and dark in a long navy coat with matching V-neck dress, plus a feathered hat similar to Catherine's. The two chatted amiably as they strolled down the path together, Catherine in spiked red heels and the former Meghan Markle more practical for the weather in shining boots.

We'd love to know what Catherine and Meghan were chatting about! Stephen Pond / Getty Images

This is the second year the couples have spent Christmas together with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family. Tradition has them exchanging gifts on Christmas Eve, which follows the German tradition. On Christmas Day they generally join the congregation at the service, and afterward enjoy a holiday lunch and then buffet dinner prepared by the royal chef.

We're hoping everyone enjoyed the gingerbread cookies!

It's Meghan's first Christmas as a married royal, though she came to last year's services before she and Harry were wed. Stephen Pond / Getty Images

The church is the location where many royals have been baptized over the years, including the princes' mother Diana, Princess of Wales, as well as Princess Eugenie of York and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge.

But based on photos released from the run-up to the service, it seems like the children all got to spend the morning sleeping in.

Happy Christmas from the royal fab four! Samir Hussein / WireImage

Oh, who are we kidding? We bet William and Catherine's trio of Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 8 months, are enjoying their presents, like so many other children around the world!