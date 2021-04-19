Why some think Kate Middleton may have served as peacemaker between William and Harry

Did Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, help facilitate a friendly conversation between Prince Harry and Prince William at Prince Philip's funeral?

Many royal onlookers believe the former Kate Middleton's presence helped encourage the brothers to chat more openly after the church service on Saturday.

All eyes were on the princes as they walked together during the funeral procession, albeit with their cousin Peter Phillips in between them. Given the serious nature of the day, the brothers were rather stoic for the moment and didn't appear to interact. At the church, they were also seated separately since attendees were grouped with members of their respective households.

Members of the royal family, including Prince William and Prince Harry, walk behind Prince Philip's coffin on the way to St. George's Chapel. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

After the service, however, William, Harry and Kate caught up while walking out of St. George's Chapel. William slowed down and waited for his younger brother and his wife to join him, and the trio appeared to enjoy a cordial conversation as they walked together, with Harry in the middle.

William, Harry and Kate walked together as they left St. George's Chapel. NBC

Joe Navarro, body language expert and author of "Be Exceptional," reviewed video footage of the moment and shared his reaction with TODAY.

"I think what we can say is that if there is discord between the brothers we don't see it here. William has set the pace, waiting for his brother to catch up and Kate has moved to the side so that the brothers can be together," he said.

Navarro noted that the trio's body language appeared to suggest a certain level of comfort.

"Even here you see the appropriate distances each should be in relation to each other, William with a slight lead. Their proximity, their gate in synchrony, their countenance, and gaze back and forth, suggests strongly that they are getting along," he said.

The duchess, who has been called the family peacemaker, eventually broke off from the brothers and gave them the opportunity to chat alone.

This was the first time the princes were reunited in public in over a year and their first appearance together since Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey aired. Days after the interview aired, news broke that Harry had spoken with his brother as well as his father, Prince Charles.

Over the weekend, the British press reported that the siblings spent at least an hour together at Windsor Castle with their father, but NBC News has not confirmed the reports and representatives for the palace and Harry declined to comment.