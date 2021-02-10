Kansas City Chiefs place Britt Reid on leave after crash that seriously injured child

Kansas City linebackers coach Britt Reid is on administrative leave after a multi-vehicle crash last week that seriously injured a 5-year-old, the team said Tuesday.

He is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

A pickup struck two vehicles — one that had run out of gas and the other that had pulled up to assist — on a freeway entrance ramp just after 9 p.m. Thursday near Interstate 435 and Stadium Drive, police have said.

A 5-year-old girl remains in critical condition, police Capt. David Jackson said Tuesday.

Police have not publicly named Reid, but search warrant documents filed in court and obtained by NBC affiliate KSHB allege Britt was driving the Dodge Ram truck in the crash that happened days before the team traveled to the Super Bowl in Florida. Britt Reid was not expected to make the trip for the game.

In one of those court documents, a police officer wrote that Reid admitted to being the driver and the officer reported smelling "a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages" and that Britt Reid's eyes were bloodshot and red. Asked if he was on prescription medication, Britt Reid replied he was on Aderrall, the officer wrote the document.

Britt Reid. Mark Brown / Getty Images file

Britt Reid allegedly said he'd had two to three drinks, according to the search warrant application, which was seeking blood draws.

"We remain in the process of gathering information on the incident, and we will continue to assist local authorities as requested," the Chiefs said in a statement Tuesday.

"Our focus remains on Ariel Young and her family," the team said. "We have reached out to the family to offer our support and resources to them during this difficult time, and we will continue to pray for her recovery."

The 5-year-old was one of two children in the backseat of a stopped vehicle. The other child, 4, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police on Tuesday declined to discuss specifics, citing an ongoing investigation. Investigations can take weeks, Jackson said.

Andy Reid a news conference Sunday after the Chiefs loss in the Super Bowl addressed the crash.

"My heart goes out to all those that were involved in the accident, in particular the family with the little girl who is fighting for her life," Andy Reid said.

He said then he couldn't comment much more but said: "Just from a human standpoint, man, my heart bleeds, for everybody involved in that."