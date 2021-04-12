Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach charged with DWI in accident that injured girl

Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated in the multiple vehicle crash that seriously injured a 5-year-old girl.

Reid, who is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, allegedly drove at a reckless speed when he hit a disabled car that had run out of gas and another that had pulled up to assist on the evening of Feb. 4, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office. A blood test following the crash showed Reid’s blood alcohol concentration to be .113 percent, higher than the .08 percent legal limit.

A 5-year-old girl suffered severe traumatic brain injury, a parietal fracture, brain contusions and subdural hematomas in the crash, the prosecutor’s office said.

Search warrant documents filed in court and obtained by NBC affiliate KSHB allege that Reid was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck in the crash, which occurred days before the team traveled to the Super Bowl in Florida. A police officer reported smelling "a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages” on Reid, whose eyes were red and bloodshot, one of the documents said. Reid also allegedly told the officer he was on Adderall when asked if he was on prescription medication.

Prosecutors plan to request that Reid be placed on GPS and alcohol monitoring along with a $100,000 bond. Reid intends to self-surrender with his attorney, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.

Reid was placed on administrative leave from his position with the Chiefs in February. The team did not immediately respond to a request for comment following the announcement of new charges.

Court records were not immediately available for Reid and it’s unclear who he has retained as his attorney.

According to Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, court records, Reid was previously charged with driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in 2007. The next year, he was sentenced to up to six months behind bars.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.