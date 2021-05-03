Kamala Harris to be first vice president immortalized in Madame Tussauds Wax Museum

Kamala Harris will become the first vice president to be memorialized in New York's famous Madame Tussauds Wax Museum, which will unveil her likeness and that of President Joe Biden later this year.

Both Biden and Harris's wax figures will be displayed in the museum's "Oval Office experience."

A team of studio artists based in London poured through hundreds of images to achieve an exact likeness of the pair. The clay heads took six weeks to sculpt and the bodies will take between four to six months to complete.

“We’re honored to create a figure for Vice President Harris and reflect this significant moment in U.S. history for guests inside Madame Tussauds New York,” said Brittany Williams, spokesperson for Madame Tussauds.

The clay head of Vice President Kamala Harris that will be used to make her wax figure. Courtesy Madame Tussauds

Both Biden and Harris’ wax figures will wear replicas of the outfits they wore on Inauguration Day. Biden’s figure will be dressed in a midnight blue Ralph Lauren suit, white dress shirt with a French cuff and a lavender tie, the museum said.

Clothing for Harris’ figure was designed by Christopher John Rogers, the same designer who dressed Harris for her swearing-in ceremony. Harris' wax figure will wear a replica of the purple blazer and dress worn on Inauguration Day. Harris' gold and pearl necklace, pearl earrings, bracelets and rings will also be replicated to complete the look.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.