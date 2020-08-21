Julia Louis-Dreyfus brings trademark humor to night 4 of DNC

Actor and activist Julia Louis-Dreyfus is hosting the last night the 2020 Democratic National Convention, bringing humor and levity to the role.

She started off the night with a quick series of jokes with former presidential candidate Andrew Yang at the expense of Vice President Mike Pence. She then told a story about Joe Biden calling her because he read a profile of her in Amtrak's magazine, which "nobody ever reads," she quipped.

She later pivoted her monologue to critique President Trump's June photo op holding a bible outside a church. "Joe Biden goes to church so regularly that he doesn't even need tear gas and a bunch of federalized troops to help him get there," she said.

Later in the night, Louis-Dreyfus also recalled a personal moment with Biden after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017.

"I was absolutely terrified," she told DNC viewers. "One of the first people who called me was Joe. His real warmth and kindness on that call — man, I gotta say it made me cry. Our current president has made me cry, too, but it's never had anything to do with his warmth or kindness."

The Emmy winner and longtime advocate for Democratic candidates is experienced with political comedy, in no small part due to her starring role as Selina Meyer on HBO's "Veep," where she played a struggling vice president and eventually commander-in-chief.

Here's a look back at some of her funniest moments in recent years.

1. That "Seinfeld" blooper

After her "Seinfeld" co-star died earlier this year, Dreyfus opened up about the moment where the actor had the cast laughing so hard they couldn't continue the scene.

2. Veep versus veep

In a popular clip for the White House Correspondents' Dinner in 2014, when Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was actually the vice president, he offered Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer a lift to the event.

3. Her disheveled PSA

.@OfficialJLD you’ve never looked better. 💄



Let's bend the curve by staying home and keeping our distance, California. #StayHomeSaveLiveshttps://t.co/snYe5vmHg6 pic.twitter.com/inqU77IyRv — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) April 8, 2020

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, when much of the country was in lockdown, she encouraged Americans to stay home with a public service announcement that delivered a much-needed laugh.

4. Her favorite behind-the-scenes "Veep" moments

Ahead of the seven-season show's series finale in May 2019, Louis-Dreyfus sat down with Jimmy Fallon to share an exclusive blooper that had never been seen before. "I'm sitting next to a circus act!" she jokes in the scene.

Earlier this week, the "Seinfeld" alum shared on social media that she would be hosting the final night of the DNC, when Biden will officially accept his nomination.

We are rising up to take our country back - and we need to elect @JoeBiden president to move our nation forward. That's why I'm proud to be a part of the 2020 @DemConvention. Join me and tune in on August 20th. And don't forget to VOTE! https://t.co/HVv4mOPZxy #DemConvention2020 pic.twitter.com/SsQ7KQ0Udc — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) August 17, 2020

"We are rising up to take our country back - and we need to elect @JoeBiden president to move our nation forward. That's why I'm proud to be a part of the 2020 @DemConvention. Join me and tune in on August 20th. And don't forget to VOTE!" she wrote on Twitter.

This isn't the star's first time showing support for political candidates. She campaigned for Al Gore ahead of the 2000 presidential election, supported Barack Obama during both of his campaigns and announced her endorsement of Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The DNC's week of virtual events was hosted by several A-list female stars who all have a long history of political advocacy. Eva Longoria took the stage on Monday night, followed by Tracee Ellis Ross on Wednesday. Kerry Washington emceed the event on Thursday, the night that Sen. Kamala Harris officially accepted her Democratic nomination for vice president.