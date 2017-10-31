Josh Groban reveals close call with terrorist attack in lower Manhattan

share tweet pin email

As news broke about a terrorist attack that left eight dead in lower Manhattan Tuesday afternoon, singer Josh Groban, who'd been at a nearby dog park, took to Twitter to report that he'd heard multiple shots fired.

"Oh my god, I just heard gun shots and ran with my dog. Downtown. F---," the shaken singer tweeted.

"I hope everyone’s OK," Groban continued. "Was half a block from me, didn’t see it but heard 8-10 quick rounds fired off. Be safe with your kids out there."

The 36-year-old said he had plans to be in the area during the incident, which involved a suspect deliberately driving a truck on a bike path before getting out with imitation firearms, according to NBC News. The man was shot by police and taken into custody.

Getty Images Singer Josh Groban had been in a dog park not far from where Tuesday's terrifying attack took place.

"I’m shaking," wrote Groban. "That’s the corner I was supposed to have my coffee but my dog pulled me into the park half a block away 10 min before shooting."

Earlier, the singer had shared this sweet photo:

Later, Groban tweeted a 20-second video he filmed of police officers and firefighters rushing to the scene, writing, "Once I got far enough away, I took this video of the quick response from our amazing NYPD and NYFD."

"Devastated for the victims and their families tonight and inspired by the spirit of this city," he later wrote. "Sirens and trick or treaters everywhere."

