Jordan Spieth's obsession with perfection drove him to golf greatness

Jul.08.201808:46

Jordan Spieth was just 16 years old when he stunned the professional golf community at his first PGA event. In the 8 years since then, with the loving support of his family, his name is being etched in golf history alongside those of Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus. In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Willie Geist joins Spieth at the Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas as he prepares to defend the famous Claret Jug at the Open Championship in Scotland.

