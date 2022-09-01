Join TODAY's NFL Kick Off watch party on the Plaza!

Calling all football fans! Celebrate the kick-off the NFL season with TODAY! Thursday, September 8th join our TODAY anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb for a LIVE watch party on Rockefeller Plaza as the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams go head-to-head. Don’t miss the first game of the season brought to you by NBC and Peacock.
Here are all the details:
When: Arrive at 6 p.m. for pre-show festivities & live broadcast hits
Where: Rockefeller Plaza, 35 West 48th Street (Between 5th and 6th Avenues) New York, NY 10112
What to bring:
- Proof of vaccination for each individual in your party (details below)
- Valid photo ID for each individual in your party
- Your favorite NFL gear & home-made posters to cheer on your team!
Note: All guests must be fully vaccinated on the day of attendance and will be required to adhere to all applicable COVID-19 protocols. Please note “fully vaccinated” means at least fourteen (14) days after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Sinovac vaccines, or of a single-dose of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine. Proof of vaccination must be a valid and approved digital pass or your physical vaccination card, which shows a FDA/CDC or WHO approved vaccine (Moderna, Pfizer/Biontech, AstraZeneca, Sinovac or Janssen/Johnson & Johnson). This will be required upon arrival. Guests that fail to provide proof of vaccination will not be admitted.
In connection with your attendance, please be advised that TODAY’s policies, CDC guidelines, and the recommendations of health officials must be followed. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and we cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.
Let us know you’re coming:
Fill out the form below to let us know you’re coming to the watch party on Thursday, September 8th! Please note: the TODAY Plaza is first-come, first-served until it reaches capacity.
FAQs:
What can I expect to see during my visit?
The TODAY Plaza is directly outside of the official TODAY show Studio 1A and located at the iconic Rockefeller Center in New York City. Guests will be able to watch the first official NFL game of the 2022 season, the Buffalo Bills versus the Los Angeles Rams. Monitors will be set up to enjoy the game, and our TODAY anchors will be on-site to greet fans and broadcast live during the game itself.
What COVID-19 protocols are in place?
What can/can’t I bring to the event with me?
All guests will go through a security checkpoint upon arrival. Guests are welcome to bring beverages and snacks. Large items, such as luggage, are not permitted. TODAY reserves the right to deny admission at any time, for any reason.
What if I need accessibility or accommodation?
Guests with disabilities should proceed to the front of the check-in line, and let the TODAY Plaza staff or security of their accessibility needs. For more information on accessibility at Rockefeller Center, please visit Accessibility & Inclusion at Rockefeller Center.
Are there seats on the Plaza?
This event will be standing room only, and chairs cannot be provided. Guests requiring special accommodations should proceed to the front of the check-in line and alert the TODAY Plaza staff or security of their needs.
Are there restrooms on the Plaza?
There are no restrooms on the Plaza. Guests are advised to use the restrooms prior to arrival, but in case of emergency, there are public restrooms on the concourse level of Rockefeller Center.