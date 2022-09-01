Join TODAY's NFL Kick Off watch party on the Plaza!

Calling all football fans! Celebrate the kick-off the NFL season with TODAY! Thursday, September 8th join our TODAY anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb for a LIVE watch party on Rockefeller Plaza as the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams go head-to-head. Don’t miss the first game of the season brought to you by NBC and Peacock.

Here are all the details:

When: Arrive at 6 p.m. for pre-show festivities & live broadcast hits

Where: Rockefeller Plaza, 35 West 48th Street (Between 5th and 6th Avenues) New York, NY 10112

What to bring:

Proof of vaccination for each individual in your party (details below)

Valid photo ID for each individual in your party

Your favorite NFL gear & home-made posters to cheer on your team!

Note: All guests must be fully vaccinated on the day of attendance and will be required to adhere to all applicable COVID-19 protocols. Please note “fully vaccinated” means at least fourteen (14) days after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Sinovac vaccines, or of a single-dose of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine. Proof of vaccination must be a valid and approved digital pass or your physical vaccination card, which shows a FDA/CDC or WHO approved vaccine (Moderna, Pfizer/Biontech, AstraZeneca, Sinovac or Janssen/Johnson & Johnson). This will be required upon arrival. Guests that fail to provide proof of vaccination will not be admitted.

In connection with your attendance, please be advised that TODAY’s policies, CDC guidelines, and the recommendations of health officials must be followed. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and we cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.

Let us know you’re coming:

Fill out the form below to let us know you’re coming to the watch party on Thursday, September 8th! Please note: the TODAY Plaza is first-come, first-served until it reaches capacity.