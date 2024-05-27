‘General Hospital’ actor Johnny Wactor, 37, fatally shot in Los Angeles

Johnny Wactor, who played Brando Corbin on the long-running soap opera "General Hospital," was shot and killed in Los Angeles over the weekend, his family and police confirmed to NBC News.

Wactor was 37 years old.

“There is a huge hole in all of us, and there is no fixing that,” Wactor's mother, Scarlett Wactor, told NBC News.

Johnny Wactor, left, with his mother, Scarlett, and brothers Grant and Lance at Scarlett Wactor’s surprise 60th birthday party in January, the last time she saw him. Courtesy Scarlett Wactor

The Los Angeles Police Department told NBC News a call came in around 3:25 a.m. on May 26 and described the victim as a white male in his 30s but did not confirm his identity.

The victim interrupted three men who were attempting to remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle, according to the Police Department.

One of the males produced a handgun and began shooting, and the victim was hit by gunfire. The trio then fled the scene, the Police Department said, and the victim was pronounced deceased.

Scarlett Wactor told NBC News by phone that her son had been bartending at a rooftop venue nearby, helping with a “deep clean” after last call, and walked to his car down the street with three co-workers.

She recalled that two of the co-workers went in a different direction than her son, leaving him with one colleague. Her son soon realized something wasn't right with his car, and he thought it was being towed since he parked on the street, she said. When he asked one of the individuals if he was being towed, the person shot him, according to Scarlett Wactor.

A native of Charleston, South Carolina, Johnny Wactor always wanted to be an actor, his mother said. Even after moving to Hollywood, he still kept in touch with his middle school theater instructor.

Johnny Wactor eventually found a home on "General Hospital," playing Brando, the son of Bonnie Burroughs’ Gladys Corbin, for 164 episodes from 2020-2022, according to his IMDb page. He was also known for his roles on "Army Wives," "Criminal Minds," "NCIS" and, more recently, "Station 19."

Johnny Wactor's mother said her son always wanted to be an actor. Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty Images

“I think that when I see Johnny on the videos and the recordings, I can only hope that he’s doing that in heaven and enjoying it,” Scarlett Wactor said.

In a statement to NBC News, Johnny Wactor’s manager, Marco Cuadros, described the actor as “such a kind soul, a talented actor and an inspiration to those around him.” Cuadros said he is still processing "this unfortunate and senseless tragedy."

According to Variety, Wactor’s talent agent, David Shaul, said that Wactor was "a spectacular human being."

"Not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft but a real moral example to everyone who knew him," Shaul added.

No arrests have been made.