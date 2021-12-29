John Madden, legendary NFL broadcaster and Super Bowl-winning coach, dies at 85

John Madden, the Super Bowl-winning coach of the Raiders and legendary NFL broadcaster, died unexpectedly Tuesday morning, the league announced Wednesday. He was 85.

Madden was one of the most recognizable faces of football during his broadcasting career, and lent his name to the wildly successful NFL video game series.

“On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

Oakland Raiders' coach John Madden holds the game ball high in the air as he rides the shoulders of Otis Sistrunk (60) and Gary Weaver (52) following Raiders 28-26 victory over Miami, in 1974. Bettmann Archive file / Getty Images

Madden was head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 1969 through 1978. Under his tenure the Raiders won Super Bowl XI in 1977, after the 1976 season.

He was also color commentator for CBS, Fox, ABC’s “Monday Night Football” and NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.”

“Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others,” Goodell said in the statement. “There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”

In 2006, Madden was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather,” Goodell said.

Memorial service information would be released when available, the league said.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.