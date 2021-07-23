John Legend, Keith Urban perform 'Imagine' at Tokyo opening ceremony

John Lennon and Yoko Ono's classic song "Imagine" was performed by a group of international artists during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The song's first verse was performed at the Olympic Stadium by Tokyo's Suginami Junior Chorus while a replica of the earth, made up of more than 1,800 drones, rotated in the sky overhead. After the children performed, the ceremony pivoted to feature pre-recorded video performances.

Each celebrity represented a different continent: John Legend stood for the Americas, and Keith Urban represented his home country, Australia.

Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz represented Europe, while Afropop star Angélique Kidjo represented Africa.

"Imagine" has been performed at several Olympic opening ceremonies in the past, most recently at the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. It was also played in the London 2012, Turin 2006 and Atlanta 1996 Games.

This is not the first time we've seen 'Imagine' featured at an #OpeningCeremony of an Olympic Games.



Take a trip down memory lane... 🕊️#StrongerTogether #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/MjNKYLG6UM — Olympics (@Olympics) July 23, 2021

"If the Games were a song, 'Imagine' would be the song,'" said TODAY's Savannah Guthrie after the performance had concluded.

Ono wrote on Twitter that the song had been inspired by the beliefs she and Lennon shared.

"IMAGINE. John and I were both artists and we were living together, so we inspired each other," she wrote, along with a photo of herself and Lennon. "The song 'Imagine' embodied what we believed together at the time. John and I met - he comes from the West and I come from the East - and still we are together."

IMAGINE.

John and I were both artists and we were living together, so we inspired each other. The song ‘Imagine’ embodied what we believed together at the time. John and I met – he comes from the West and I come from the East – and still we are together.#IMAGINE50 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/mj2wJEUIiV — Yoko Ono ☁️ (@yokoono) July 23, 2021

On social media, some joked that a song that invited listeners to "imagine there's no countries" might not be the best choice to begin an event that is all about international competition.

‘Imagine there’s no countries’ wouldn’t make for much of an international sporting competition, wouldn’t it? #OpeningCeremony — Sarah (@CQEdinburgh) July 23, 2021

Imagine there are no countries...after the parade of nations. — Joshua Saltzman (@jbsaltzman) July 23, 2021

Others drew comparisons to the last time there was a celebrity-studded video performance of "Imagine." Gal Gadot and other celebrities, including Pedro Pascal, Natalie Portman and Will Ferrell, sang the song in March 2020 as a display of unity in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the video was roundly mocked on social media.

I can’t believe the Olympic committee had John Legend sing ‘Imagine’ for the#OpeningCeremonies and not this super group. pic.twitter.com/yzL9WmI8TT — Gearis Herndon (@HerndonGearis) July 23, 2021

The Tokyo games saw Gal Gadot's imagine video and decided, yes, more of that — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) July 23, 2021

Time really is a circle and we're right back to the Gal Gadot Imagine video — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) July 23, 2021

Some saw the opening ceremony performance as a redemption for the song after the earlier celebrity rendition.

God bless Japan for trying to redeem 'Imagine' after that god-awful celebrity version last year #OpeningCeremony — Anne Marie (@VeritasFilia27) July 23, 2021

This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the song, which was written in 1971. In 1980, Lennon said that he saw the goal of asking people to imagine peace as similar to carrying the Olympic torch.

"We’re not the first to say ‘Imagine no countries’ or ‘Give peace a chance,’ but we’re carrying that torch, like the Olympic torch, passing it hand to hand, to each other, to each country, to each generation,” Lennon said in an interview with Rolling Stone, his final interview before he was killed three days later. “And that’s our job.”

Related: