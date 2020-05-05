John Cena makes surprise visit to 7-year-old with stage 4 cancer

Even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, John Cena goes above and beyond to help sick children.

On Sunday, the WWE wrestler and movie star paid a visit to David Castle, a 7-year-old boy in Odessa, Florida, who has stage 4 cancer, reports WFLA, the NBC affiliate in Tampa.

Cena went to David's home wearing gloves and a mask and met with the boy and his family. The meeting was arranged through Pasco County Fire Rescue.

David's mother, Tammy Miller, said the superstar brought an array of gifts for her son, including a pair of WWE championship belts, a hat, armbands and autographed shirts, as well as a signed program and bobblehead.

David, who will turn 8 on May 10, was diagnosed with Wilms tumor last fall and was already in stage 4 of the condition. The tumor has spread throughout his body. Miller said her son is still looking at several months of radiation and chemotherapy.

Cena has done plenty of work with kids with serious illnesses and is the most sought-after celebrity to work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. By 2018, he had granted a record 580 requests, a number that has since ballooned to surpass 600, the organization told TODAY.

Cena has said every single wish is memorable.

“They all stand out,” he told TODAY in 2018. “The most important thing is making the experience special because it’s their wish. It’s a spectacular thing. … When you give them happiness, they get an escape. You don’t know the power of hope. Hope can equate to time and that’s absolutely priceless.”