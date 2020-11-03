Joe Biden visits son Beau's grave on Election Day morning

To start off one of the biggest days of his career, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden attended Catholic Mass in the morning and visited the graves of several family members.

After departing St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Greenville, Delaware, he walked to the gravesite of Beau Biden, his son who died from brain cancer in 2015, NBC News reported. Also buried in the cemetery are Joe Biden's first wife, Neilia, and daughter Naomi, who both died in a car crash in 1972. At the time, Naomi was 1 year old.

When visiting the grave, the former vice president was accompanied by his granddaughter Natalie, Beau's only daughter. His wife, Jill Biden, and another granddaughter, Finnegan, also attended Mass with him.

Joe Biden has spoken about his late son often throughout his campaign. In January, he tearfully said, "Beau should be the one running for president, not me" on MSNBC's "Morning Joe." Beau Biden was the attorney general of Delaware when he was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2013.

"He was worried I would walk away" from public service, Joe Biden said on "Morning Joe" in January. "He is part of me, and so is my surviving son Hunter and (daughter) Ashley."

The rest of the day for Joe Biden will include campaign stops in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, one in his hometown of Scranton and a few more in Philadelphia, NBC News reported.

President Donald Trump during a rally Monday night in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Kamil Krzaczynski / Getty Images

Meanwhile, the incumbent, President Donald Trump, held his final rally on Monday night in Grand Rapids, Michigan. On Election Day morning, he gave a last-minute pitch to voters over the phone on Fox News' "Fox and Friends." During the appearance, Trump said he also plans to make a series of calls to "very loyal" and "very important" people and suggested his opponent's Election Day campaign stops indicate his campaign is nervous about losing.

The president is also scheduled to stop by the Republican National Committee annex office in Arlington, Virginia, which houses campaign staff. He will then return to the White House to watch the results of the election, NBC News reported.

The latest polls suggest Biden has a lead over Trump in both Pennsylvania and Michigan. In Pennsylvania, Biden is polling at 52% to Trump's 43%, according to Morning Consult's poll from Oct. 22-31, which has a 2% margin of error. In Michigan, Biden is leading Trump at 52% versus 45%, also according to Morning Consult from Oct. 22-31, with a 2% margin of error.