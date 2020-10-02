Joe Biden sends well wishes to Trump and first lady after COVID-19 diagnosis

Joe Biden sent out his wishes for a "swift recovery" to President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump after they shared early Friday that they have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Democratic presidential nominee, who shared a stage with Trump at Tuesday's chaotic presidential debate in Cleveland, tweeted his prayers to the Trumps on Friday morning.

Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

Biden did not indicate whether he had been tested in the wake of the news about the Trumps.

Mike Memoli of NBC News reported Friday that Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, are being tested, and added that they received no word from the Trump administration that they may have been exposed to the illness, according to Biden officials.

Multiple @JoeBiden campaign officials tell me there has been no formal contact from the Trump campaign or the White House to alert them of potential exposure to COVID-19 — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) October 2, 2020

Biden's vice presidential running mate, Kamala Harris, also sent her well wishes to the Trumps on Friday morning.

Doug and I join Joe Biden and Dr. Biden in wishing President Trump and the First Lady a full and speedy recovery. We’re keeping them and the entire Trump family in our thoughts. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 2, 2020

Biden also put politics aside in August when he sent condolences to Trump following the death of his younger brother, Robert Trump.

NBC News medical contributor Dr. Vin Gupta expressed his "deep concern" on TODAY Friday about Biden's possible exposure to the virus at Tuesday's debate, where Biden was socially distanced from Trump on the stage.

"What we know now with COVID-19, what we didn't know a few months ago, is that frankly 6 feet may not be enough, especially in an indoor environment that is not well ventilated," Gupta said.

"You can't really ventilate any indoor environment very well, and there was air conditioning, there was some degree of air flow happening, so no one is protected and everybody has to assume that they need to quarantine, that they need to quarantine for the full 14 days."

Melania Trump tweeted that she and President Trump are "feeling good" after they revealed early Friday that they both tested positive for COVID-19 and were beginning the isolation process.

Trump's doctor, Sean Conley, wrote in a memo that "the President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence."

The president is experiencing "mild symptoms" and is working from the White House residence, but it's "business as usual," a White House official told NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander on Friday.

NEW: A White House official tells me President Trump is experiencing “mild symptoms” and is working from the WH Residence: “Business as usual” for Trump, this official says. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 2, 2020

In the wake of the Trumps' diagnosis, Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin have announced that they have tested negative. Trump's daughter Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner have also tested negative, according to a White House official.