Joe Biden says he'll make VP choice next week

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Tuesday he'll choose his running mate during "the first week in August" — next week.

"I’m going to have a choice the first week in August and I promise I’ll let you know when I do," Biden told reporters in Wilmington, Del., where he'd just unveiled his plan to combat racial inequality in the United States.

Asked if he was meeting with finalists, he said, "I’m going to try to figure out how to trick you all so I can meet with them in person. You got crews outside my house."

The comments were in keeping with Biden's previously announced timeline — he's said he would make his selection before the Democratic National Convention, which starts on Aug. 17th in Milwaukee.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

The decision is seen as an especially important one for Biden given his age. He turns 78 in November.

Biden has vowed to select a woman as his running mate. Among the contenders are two women who ran against him for the presidency, Sens. Kamala Harris of California and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Others known to be under consideration are Rep. Karen Bass of California, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Rep. Val Demings of Florida, Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, former national security adviser Susan Rice and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Bass had some face time with Biden on Monday, when both paid their respects to the late Rep. John Lewis in the Capitol. “We only talked about one subject, the most important subject today, and that was the life of Mr. Lewis," Bass told reporters afterwards.

Biden, who spent eight years as President Barack Obama's number two, has quipped, "The one thing I know a lot about is the vice presidency."

He's also said he's not looking for a yes-woman.

“I'm not looking for someone to come in and genuflect in the White House,” he told Iowans in January. “You have to be able to be willing to have someone with you who will tell you the truth that they think you're wrong, and not be intimidated by the fact that you're the president sitting behind that desk.”

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com.