Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi is engaged! See the ring

Congratulations are in order for the Biden family!

Naomi Biden, the oldest daughter of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, revealed in an Instagram post on Saturday, Sept. 4 that she and her longtime boyfriend Peter Neal got engaged.

The 27-year-old shared a photo of the couple posing together for a sweet selfie with her stunning, simple engagement ring on full display. Naomi captioned the celebratory shot, “Forever.”

TODAY has reached out to the White House for comment on the happy news.

On Sunday, Naomi shared the same photo on Twitter to announce the news and added three white emojis in the post. Neal posted the selfie of the two together on his own Instagram sans a caption, letting the photo speak for itself.

The comment section on her post was full of celebratory messages congratulating the Columbia Law School graduate on the exciting news, with one commenter writing, “Could not be happier for you both!!!!!!!!!!!”

“Ahhhhh my heart!!!!! So so happy for you both!!!! ❤️😍,” another commenter wrote.

Naomi and her cousins have always been tight-knit with their grandfather, who they affectionately call “Pop.”

Earlier this year, they got their grandfather a gift ahead of his first Presidents' Day serving as president. He wore the gift in a photo Naomi posted on Twitter where he sported the tan baseball cap embroidered with the presidential seal with the text "Presidential Retreat, Camp David" written above and below the emblem and "Pop" embroidered on the back.

We bought him some swag since it’s Presidents’ Day weekend and he’s “literally” President. pic.twitter.com/RpcE7Q8ugC — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) February 14, 2021

In January, President Biden’s daughter Ashley and his grandchildren Naomi, Finnegan, Maisy and Natalie sat down with TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager to discuss their relationship and how they’ve remained close throughout his decades as a public servant.

When Jenna asked Maisy if it was true that their grandfather called often, she confirmed, adding, “That's something that I feel like some people don't believe when we say that he literally calls not just like one of us every few days, he calls me then he calls Naomi then he calls Finn then he calls Natalie then he calls Ashley and then he calls little Hunter.”

“After like all of us may have rejected his call, like on a day where we're busy and he texts us, ‘Just tried calling you guys, missed it, love you,'” Maisy said.

Naomi chimed in with her own story about her grandfather, saying, “Then if you call him back, or at least if I do, it’s like a world war has broken out.”

“When we arrived to the lake, me and Finn got there pretty late at night and my pop was still up at 10 p.m.,” Maisy said. “And I was like, ‘Pop, what are you doing up?’ and he was like, ‘Well, I wanted to wait until your sister Naomi got here because she called me earlier and I missed her call and I just want to make sure that she's okay.’”

Maisy continued the story, adding, “She got there at like 11:30 p.m. and he was worried that there was something wrong with her when we have secret service and we’re so safe and he just always thinks of like the worst thing first.”