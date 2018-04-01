Joe Biden posts sweet selfie to wish 'brother' Barack Obama a happy birthday

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Happy birthday, Barack Obama!

The former president turned 57 years young on Saturday, and his best pal and former Vice President Joe Biden took to Twitter to mark the milestone with one amazing selfie.

Our lunches together were a highlight of every week at the White House. Last week's trip to @DogTagBakery was no different. Happy birthday to my brother, my friend, @BarackObama. pic.twitter.com/0faYjvnPW6 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 4, 2018

“Our lunches together were a highlight of every week at the White House,” Biden wrote alongside the smiley photo. “Last week's trip to @DogTagBakery was no different. Happy birthday to my brother, my friend, @BarackObama.”

The dynamic duo were spotted last Monday at Dog Tag Bakery in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C., where they grabbed lunch and met with service-disabled veterans, military spouses and caregivers who are taking part in the bakery's fellowship program. The happy selfie was captured at their reunion lunch. (Apparently Obama made an exception to his no-selfie rule for his buddy.)

Obama's wife and former first lady Michelle Obama also marked her husband's big day with a sweet post.

Happy birthday @BarackObama! The view is always better with you. pic.twitter.com/7a6cAkjkAS — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 4, 2018

"Happy birthday @BarackObama! The view is always better with you,” Michelle wrote with a photo of a blissful Barack overlooking a serene landscape.

Outside of social media, Obama's political home state of Illinois celebrated his special day with the first annual "Barack Obama Day," a statewide commemorative holiday signed into law last year.

Cheers to the former Mr. President! Here's hoping he has many more wonderful years to come.