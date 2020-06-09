Joe Biden delivers message to George Floyd's daughter: 'You're so brave'

Joe Biden delivered a special message to George Floyd's "brave" 6-year-old daughter Tuesday as Floyd was mourned at a funeral service in Houston.

The former vice president and the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee addressed Gianna Floyd in a video message at the service after meeting privately with the family on Monday.

"To George's children and grandchild, I know you miss your dad and your granddad,'' he said. "Little Gianna, as I said to you when I saw you yesterday, you're so brave. Daddy's looking down and he's so proud of you."

Biden also touched on the love between Gianna and her father.

Gianna Floyd was with her mother, Roxie Washington, at the funeral service for her father, George Floyd, in Houston on Tuesday. David J. Phillip / Getty Images

"I know you miss that bear hug that only he could give, the pure joy riding on his shoulders so you could touch the sky, the countless hours he spent playing any game you wanted because your smile, your laugh, your love is the only thing that mattered at the moment," Biden said.

"No child should have to ask questions that too many black children have had to ask for generations. Why? Why is daddy gone? ... Why in this nation do too many black Americans wake up knowing they could lose their life in the course of living their life?"

Gianna was not in attendance at a memorial service last week in Minneapolis, where Floyd, 46, died on May 25 after a white police officer was filmed kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Gianna's mother, Roxie Washington, shared the heart-wrenching reason on TODAY why Gianna was not at the memorial.

"She said, 'Well, is he going to be alive?' And I said, 'I told you your daddy is in heaven now,' and she said, 'If he's not alive, then I'm not going,'" Washington said. "I ask God to give me her pain because I don't want her to feel it."

Floyd's death has sparked worldwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

“We cannot leave this moment thinking we can once again turn away from racism,” @JoeBiden says in a video message at George Floyd’s funeral. pic.twitter.com/dKuwWtPYIq — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 9, 2020

"Ladies and gentlemen, we can't turn away," Biden said in his message. "We must not turn anyway. We cannot leave this moment thinking we can once again turn away from racism that stings at our very soul."

Biden also referenced a video that went viral last week in which Gianna can be seen on the shoulders of family friend and former NBA star Stephen Jackson. She spreads her arms and says, "Daddy changed the world."

"Now is the time for racial justice," Biden said. "That is the answer we must give to our children when they ask why. Because when there's justice for George Floyd, we will truly be on our way to racial justice in America, and then, as you said, Gianna, your daddy will have changed the world."