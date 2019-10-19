Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, just set a record as the longest-married presidential couple.

The Carters are still going strong after more than 73 years, or twenty-six thousand seven hundred and sixty-seven days—and counting, to be specific.

In this Dec. 13, 1978 photo, President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn lead their guests in dancing at the annual Congressional Christmas Ball at the White House in Washington. Ira Schwarz / ASSOCIATED PRESS

The couple surpassed the record of the late George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, on Thursday. The marriage milestone was marked by the Carter Center, the former president's nonprofit organization.

Jimmy Carter is 95-years-old. Rosalynn is 92.

Rosalynn Smith met her future husband after she became friends with Jimmy's younger sister, who grew up just three miles away. She called Jimmy "the most handsome young man I had ever seen." The couple went on their first date in 1945 and married the following year when he was 21 and she was 18, but Carter didn't win his wife over with his first proposal.

The future first lady actually rejected the first proposal. She made a promise to her father, who died when she was 12 years old, that she would finish college before marrying. This is according to a story she shared in her memoir, "First Lady From the Plains."

Then Sen. Jimmy Carter hugs his wife, Rosalynn, at his Atlanta campaign headquarters Sept. 15, 1966 after making a strong showing in the primary election in the race for the Democratic nomination for governor of Georgia. Horace Cort / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Over the years, the Carters have been happy to be captured on the "kiss cam" at sports games. The former president most recently planted a big kiss on his wife after they were singled out at the Atlanta Hawks game in February.

Facing a cancer diagnosis in 2015, Jimmy told reporters that marrying Rosalynn was the "pinnacle" of his life.

"The best thing I ever did was marrying Rosalynn," he said.

Jimmy beat cancer and the couple has continued to work together on their passion projects, including building homes for Habitat for Humanity. The former president needed 14 stitches after falling at his home in Georgia earlier this month, however he was back building houses days later, alongside his longtime love.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter on Dec. 3, 1976. Charles Harrity / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Jimmy also holds another record. He celebrated his 95th birthday on Oct. 1, becoming the first president to ever reach that age.

Congratulations Jimmy and Rosalynn! May your sweet love story see many more happy days to come.