President Jimmy Carter, 96, and first lady Rosalynn Carter, 93, rang in the New Year with a sweet smooch that was captured by a longtime friend.

Taking a moment to celebrate at the annual “peanut drop” in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, Carter, leaned in to share a kiss with his wife as she pulled down her mask. The Carters have been married for 74 years and became the longest married presidential couple last year, surpassing the late President George H.W. Bush and wife Barbara.

The New Year's Eve kiss was captured by the couple's friend Jill Stuckey.

“I caught these folks kissing in my driveway tonight! If that doesn’t make your New Year start out right nothing will!! HAPPY NEW YEAR,” she posted on Facebook.

"What a lovely and joyful picture!" posted one commenter.

"To have an immortal love like theirs. Love their hearts. Happy New Year Jill!" wrote another friend of the photographer's.