Jill Biden shares throwback photo with Joe, recalling early days of romance

A love affair spanning more than four decades began with Joe Biden cold-calling his future wife.

Jill Biden shared a cute throwback photo and details of those early days with her husband ahead of her speech at Tuesday night's Democratic National Convention.

"How did you get this number?"



Those were the first words I spoke to Joe when he called me out of the blue on a Saturday in 1975.



I’ll be speaking tonight at the #DemConvention. I hope you’ll tune in! pic.twitter.com/t0amDEM2kT — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) August 18, 2020

The former vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate was introduced to his future wife in 1975 by his brother. She was a college student at the time, and she told Vogue in 2016 that they went to see the movie "A Man and a Woman" at a theater in Philadelphia when things first clicked.

"When we came home ... he shook my hand good night ... I went upstairs and called my mother at 1 a.m. and said, ‘Mom, I finally met a gentleman,’” she said.

Joe Biden proposed to her five times before she said yes; she hesitated because of his sons, Beau and Hunter. They were young boys who had survived a 1972 car accident that killed Joe Biden's first wife, Neilia, and their 1-year-old daughter, Naomi.

"I said, ‘Not yet. Not yet. Not yet,'" Jill Biden told Vogue. “Because by that time, of course, I had fallen in love with the boys, and I really felt that this marriage had to work. Because they had lost their mom, and I couldn’t have them lose another mother. So I had to be 100 percent sure."

The couple married in 1977 and have one daughter together, Ashley. They also have endured the tragic loss of Beau, who died of brain cancer at 46 in 2015.

Jill Biden's speech on Tuesday night comes after Democratic luminaries like Michelle Obama, Bernie Sanders and Andrew Cuomo gave their virtual speeches on Monday. Jill Biden will be joined by former President Bill Clinton and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in delivering speeches on Tuesday.