Jill Biden reacts to Trump ad attacking husband's cognitive abilities: 'It's ridiculous'

Jill Biden responded to an ad released by President Donald Trump's reelection campaign this week attacking husband Joe Biden's cognitive abilities by calling it "ridiculous."

The Trump commercial suggests Biden, 77, has experienced cognitive decline. Jill Biden was asked by Savannah Guthrie on TODAY Wednesday if the ads are a fair attack during the presidential campaign.

"No, it's ridiculous," Biden said. "Joe's on the phone every single minute of the day talking to governors who are calling him and Nancy Pelosi. He's on the Zoom, he's doing fundraisers, he's doing briefings. He doesn't stop from 9 in the morning until 11 at night, so that's ridiculous."

Many polls have Biden leading the race with 2 1/2 months to go before the election. Jill Biden, who delivered an impassioned speech supporting her husband at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night, stressed that the campaign is not getting overconfident.

"We're not going to take any vote for granted," she said. "Joe and I are working as hard as we can every single day."

She also addressed concerns with the U.S. Postal Service in regard to the election. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Tuesday that the agency will suspend any policy or operational changes until after the presidential election after critics claimed the Trump ally and Republican donor was purposely hurting the ability of the postal service to accommodate mail-in voting.

"I think that all Americans really take their right to vote as sacred, and I think we have to do everything possible to ensure that every American has the right to vote, whether it's by mail or in person," Biden said. "Every American should have that right.

"I think that Nancy Pelosi is calling Congress back. She's gonna fix this."

Biden also commented on her husband's running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, who will be formally nominated at the DNC on Wednesday night. Harris fiercely attacked Biden in June of last year about his record on race, segregation and busing during a Democratic primary debate, but Jill Biden says that is in the past.

"It was a debate, and we moved on from there," Biden said. "We've come together and we've united. We hope to unite the country, so I think it's really turned into something quite positive."